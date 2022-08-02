Summer is officially here, and the heat (depending on where you live) is really…well…heating up which makes you really really grateful for your AC unit. Unlike all those unlucky people without an AC unit, your nights are filled with sleep, and when you walk into your house after a day out, it is a veritable respite from the heat. However, what would be ideal is if you could turn that beloved air conditioning unit into a smart one, and now you can.

The Cielo Breez Eco Smart AC Controller Black is a WiFi-enabled smart AC controller that simply turns your air conditioner or heat pump smart. What does that mean? Well, it allows you to control your old or new AC unit from anywhere and anytime using your smartphone. Imagine, if you are in the office and you know the temps are rising, you can simply adjust the temperature at home so when you arrive, you are guaranteed a cool and relaxing atmosphere. Cielo Breeze Eco works with all ductless AC units that come with an IR-based remote control, like mini-split, portable or window air conditioners.

With this controller, you will get features like scheduling, global control, location-based control, filter status, usage history and more. What’s more, you can even control your unit with voice commands as Cielo Breez Eco is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Siri Shortcuts and Samsung SmartThings.

Need further convincing? Cielo Breez Eco comes with a stellar 4.35 star rating on Amazon, so you just KNOW you are getting a great product that’s been approved by people just like you.

This summer, take control over your home environment and score yourself this handy smart AC controller.

Get the Cielo Breez Eco Smart AC Controller Black for $68 (reg. $99), a discount of 31 percent.

Prices subject to change.