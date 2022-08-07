Ask anyone how many photos and videos they have on their respective phones, and it’s almost guaranteed that the number won’t dip below a thousand. People snap pictures and capture footage all the time and like to collect and carry them around on their devices for years at a time.

But not many have the luxury of storing thousands upon thousands of files and media on their devices given the limitations. Some have to frantically delete data when they have to make space for something else, which isn’t ideal when trying to hold on to memories. The solution? The cloud, of course.

You don’t have to pay hefty monthly fees for a reliable cloud storage solution, though. Prism Drive is currently offering various storage options to choose from to fit your needs.

Whether you want to keep videos, photos, graphics, or audio files, the platform will keep all of them securely in one place and let you access them from any device. You can preview popular file types like MP4 or JPG either via browser or app without downloading the file, and you can create links that you can easily share with friends and colleagues whenever you please. You also have the option to take it up a notch and put passwords on the files you share.

Prism Drive also delivers the strongest available transfer encryption and is fully compliant with the latest privacy laws. It employs what is called “zero-knowledge encryption,” which means that they know virtually nothing about the data you decide to store in their servers.

For a limited time, you can score discounted rates on lifetime subscriptions to Prism Drive. A 2TB plan costs $49 (reg. $790), a 5TB plan is on sale for $69 (reg. $1490), and a 10TB plan only costs $89 (reg. $2490).

