There’s a big difference between being mindful and mind-full. If your mind is full, you’re constantly inundated with thoughts that induce worry and anxiety, but if you’re mindful, you’re acutely aware of what’s happening at the moment — of what you’re sensing and feeling. It’s taking complete control of your mind rather than it controlling you.

According to the American Psychological Association, mindfulness benefits your overall well-being, especially in the areas of mental clarity, improved concentration, enhanced memory, stress reduction, and emotional intelligence. Mindfulness can help combat brain fog, too. But achieving true mindfulness involves some mental training, which you can, fortunately, get from the Mindfulness.com app. For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to the Plus Plan is over 80 percent off with our Back to Education Event.

Trusted by a global community of over a million and counting, Mindfulness.com holds your hand in making being mindful simple and easy. The app, which has earned an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on the App Store, teaches science-based skills used by leading health experts as part of their modern-day mental health toolkit. Also rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, the platform features over 2000 mindful practices, sleep tools that range from rainy night playlists to sleep stories, new mindful meditations 365 days of the year, and so much more.

The app has been developed with the help of former monks, psychologists, professors, and authors so you get the support you need and deserve. Verified purchaser Larry Alexander wrote, “Wonderful app. It helps me keep centered. I am able to focus on what truly matters: love, life, and gratitude.” Other users also note that Mindfulness.com helped them feel less stressed and anxious, sleep better, and contribute to the improvement of their overall happiness.

