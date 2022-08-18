Reading something is one thing, but actually learning it and committing it to memory? That is a whole other story. According to scientists, the human brain is extremely selective with what it decides to retain. It’s one of the biggest reasons why you tend to forget your passwords shortly after making them.

But there are also plenty of ways to boost your memory and improve your ability to fully grasp new information or even a skill. It involves various techniques, like creating a memory palace or employing a spaced repetition system. You can get to grips with these techniques with the Become a Super-Learner and Speed Reading Bundle, which is on sale during our Back to Education Event until 8/24.

Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, this 7-course bundle is designed to help all learners keep their minds sharp and continue honing their skills in school or at work. It packs 15 hours of expert-led content on memory mastery, memory training, and more, so you can triple your learning rate and enhance comprehension. For starters, you’ll learn how to speed read anything with high comprehension and understanding and discover the best memory techniques for rapidly accessing vast amounts of information. You’ll also explore memory training champion methods, which will be helpful in memorizing lines from a presentation, picking up a foreign language, and even remembering all your PINs and passwords.

If you’re always pressed for time, there are brain fitness courses that will teach you how to learn faster by taking advantage of your individual learning style. By getting to grips with science-backed strategies, you’ll process information faster and more efficiently, as well as be more productive and mentally organized.

Maximize your brain’s capacity to learn anything with the Become a Super-Learner and Speed Reading Bundle. It usually retails for $1400, but during our Back to Education event that runs until 8/24, you can get it for only $29.99. What’s more, part of the proceeds will be donated to a school or charity, and you get to vote where your donation goes.

Prices subject to change.