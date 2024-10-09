Grab a new Samsung Monitor for up to 50% off (as low as $99) before these Prime Day deals sell out

What screen are you looking at right now? Is it a small phone screen where all the text is cramped and hard to read? Maybe you’re focused on that laptop warming your thighs as you hunch over to get a better look at the screen. Perhaps you’re using a dedicated monitor with a splash of soy sauce on it from your dinner two weeks ago. Even if none of these describe you, it’s time to upgrade your monitor. There’s no better time to do it than October Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days). Right now, just about every Samsung monitor you can imagine (even one we love with a built-in webcam) is on sale. Some are at a pretty steep discount. Here’s a list of our top deal picks.

Of course, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this sale, which runs until Oct. 9, so you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Samsung

When it comes to gaming, immersion is key, and there are few better ways to engross yourself in a game than a big, curved monitor. This QHD monitor offers a 1440p resolution, 1ms response time (crucial for landing hits), and a curved surface to help fill your peripheral vision. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and connects via either USB or DisplayPort. It’s hard to find this much monitor for $199. We mean that in terms of specs and actual screen size.

And one Dell monitor Prime Day deal because it’s just that good