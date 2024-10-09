Grab a new Samsung Monitor for up to 50% off (as low as $99) before these Prime Day deals sell out

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
What screen are you looking at right now? Is it a small phone screen where all the text is cramped and hard to read? Maybe you’re focused on that laptop warming your thighs as you hunch over to get a better look at the screen. Perhaps you’re using a dedicated monitor with a splash of soy sauce on it from your dinner two weeks ago. Even if none of these describe you, it’s time to upgrade your monitor. There’s no better time to do it than October Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days). Right now, just about every Samsung monitor you can imagine (even one we love with a built-in webcam) is on sale. Some are at a pretty steep discount. Here’s a list of our top deal picks.
Of course, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this sale, which runs until Oct. 9, so you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
SAMSUNG 32-Inch Odyssey G55C Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor $199 (was $329)
When it comes to gaming, immersion is key, and there are few better ways to engross yourself in a game than a big, curved monitor. This QHD monitor offers a 1440p resolution, 1ms response time (crucial for landing hits), and a curved surface to help fill your peripheral vision. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and connects via either USB or DisplayPort. It’s hard to find this much monitor for $199. We mean that in terms of specs and actual screen size.
- SAMSUNG 34″ ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultrawide QHD Monitor $199 (was $349)
- SAMSUNG 49″ Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor $949 (was $1,599)
- SAMSUNG 34-Inch ViewFinity S65TC Series Ultra-WQHD 1000R Curved Computer Monitor $417 (was $799)
- SAMSUNG 27″ T35F Series FHD 1080p Computer Monitor, 75Hz, IPS Panel $99 (was $149)
- SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Series DQHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor $759 (was $1,259)
- SAMSUNG FT45 Series 24-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor $109 (was $159)
- SAMSUNG 27-Inch M5 (M50D) Series FHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV, Speakers $199 (was $279)
- SAMSUNG 32″ UJ59 Series 4K UHD (3840×2160) Computer Monitor $218 (was $339)
- SAMSUNG 32-Inch M8 (M80D) Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV $379 (was $699)
- SAMSUNG 34″ Odyssey G85SB Series QD-OLED Ultra WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor $617 (was $1,199)
- SAMSUNG 24-Inch Odyssey G3 (G30D) Series FHD Gaming Monitor $123 (was $199)
- SAMSUNG 32-Inch ViewFinity S7 (S70D) Series 4K UHD High Resolution Monitor $284 (was $399)
And one Dell monitor Prime Day deal because it’s just that good
- Dell S3423DWC Curved USB-C Monitor – 34-Inch WQHD (3440×1440) $354 (was $419)