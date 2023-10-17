Get an LG gaming monitor for 35% off at Amazon with this early Black Friday deal
You don't need to wait until the Thanksgiving leftovers are cold to get a great deal on gaming monitors.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You don’t need to wait until after Thanksgiving dinner to get incredible pricing on big-ticket items. Take this 49-inch curved gaming monitor at Amazon, which is a whopping 35% off.
LG 49-inch UltraGear DQHD (5120×1440) Curved Gaming Monitor $846 (Was $1,299.99)
LG
If you’re looking to completely immerse yourself, look no further. This 49-inch curved gaming monitor from LG gives you massive real estate. Combined with its VESA DisplayHDR 1000, that means brightness, color, and contrast for high-res gaming that feels real. A 240HZ refresh rate prevents pesky lag, and a four-pole headphone jack with DTX Headphone: X tech gives you a cinematic sound experience.
They say patience is a virtue; that may be true, but why not take advantage of a good deal when you see one?
Here are more early Black Friday gaming monitor deals:
- SAMSUNG 49″ Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor $1,299.99 (Was $1,599.99)
- SAMSUNG 24″ Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor $149.99 (Was $249.99)
- SAMSUNG 32″ Odyssey Neo G8 4K UHD Gaming Monitor $999.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- SAMSUNG 27″ Odyssey G7 Series WQHD (2560×1440) Gaming Monitor $499.99 (Was $699.99)
- SAMSUNG 32″ Odyssey G55A QHD Gaming Monitor $279.99 (Was $349.99)
- LG UltraGear UHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor $739 (Was $1,299.99)
- Dell G2722HS IPS 27 Inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor $255 (Was $279.99)
- Dell S2721HS Full HD 1920 x 1080p, 75Hz IPS LED LCD Thin Bezel Adjustable Gaming Monitor $159.99 (Was $219.99)
- Acer K202Q bi 19.5-inch Professional HD+ (1600 x 900) Monitor $56.99 (Was $79.99)
- Acer KB272 Hbi 27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Zero-Frame Gaming Office Monitor $104.99 (Was $149.99)