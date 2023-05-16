We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You might have 20 hours logged into realistic physics masterpiece The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but you can’t get the full experience of diving off sky islands and running away from the creepy, hand-like Gloom Spawn if you have a subpar gaming monitor. Solve that problem and get back to saving Hyrule—and save some cash while you’re at it—with up to 40% off Samsung monitors on Amazon.

If you’re looking for a step up from an HD gaming monitor but don’t want to pay 4K prices, find a happy meeting in QHD, which packs 1.7 times more pixel density than full HD. A 240Hz refresh rate means you’ll be able to fire off arrows at lickety-split speeds, and a 1000R curve gives you some ergonomics while you spend hours looking for Korok seeds.

Thankfully, if you’re looking just to upgrade your office monitor, Samsung has you covered there as well. The company’s 27-inch S39C monitor is ergonomically curved and on sale for $199.99, down from $269.99.

And don’t forget to pick up an HDMI cable to make a master connection so you can get that Master Sword. Ultimately, seeing is believing, and you’ll be happy you tried a monitor when questing for the Triforce. Don’t wait to add one to your inventory.

Here are more Samsung monitor deals to look at: