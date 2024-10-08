Go get an Apple Watch SE 2 for just $169 on Amazon Prime Day before it sells out

The Apple Watch SE 2 is the best Apple Watch for most people and it's cheaper than ever on Prime Day.

By Stan Horaczek

Apple Watch SE 2 in both 44mm and 40mm on-sale for Prime Day
Apple

You may feel tempted by the latest Apple Watch or even the super-burly Apple Watch Ultra, but the reality is that the SE is everything most people need in a wearable. Right now, you can get a current-gen Apple Watch SE as low as $169 during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days). These always sell out, especially if you want a specific size or color, so definitely don’t wait if you’re thinking about making a purchase.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch $169 (was $249)

40mm Apple Watch SE 2 on-sale for Prime Day

Apple

This is as cheap as you’ll get a current-gen, non-refurbished Apple Watch. It tracks your heart rate, plays music, shows your notifications, supports Siri, and does just about everything else the latest models do for a small fraction of the price. The smaller version is great if you have smaller wrists or if you’re using it specifically for exercise and you want to minimize the chance it’ll get in the way. I destroyed my first Apple Watch with an errant kettlebell swing.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch $199 (was $279)

Apple Watch SE 2 44mm on-sale for Prime Day

Apple

If you want a slightly bigger watch face, go with the 44mm version. It offers all the same features, but the Retina display and case are slightly bigger. It is a noticeable difference and I prefer the larger screen because it has an easier time displaying larger text that I can actually read.

Prices are correct at time of posting but are subject to change, so act fast.

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 

