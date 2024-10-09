Get the Birdfy smart solar bird feeder camera for just $149 before it sells out on Prime Day

This automated bird feeder camera uses AI to identify birds and it's on sale for a deep discount on Amazon Prime Day.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 9, 2024 10:19 AM EDT

Birds are amazing, but they’re hard to get a look at up close. You could buy a $5,000 zoom lens for your camera or simply get a video bird feeder. Right now, during Amazon October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days), the Netvue Birdfy solar-powered feeder is just $149. You can even get it as low as $127 if you don’t mind charging the battery without help from the sun. These are the lowest prices of the year on these feeders, so don’t sleep on ordering one if you don’t want to miss Prime Day pricing.

Note: Some of the AI-powered features on this bird feeder camera will require a subscription if you want to get the most out of it. You can also pay an extra $30 at purchase for lifetime access.

NETVUE Birdfy® Solar-Powered Smart Bird Feeder with Camera $149 (was $199)

This AI-powered camera has a built-in HD camera with a wide-angle lens that captures impressively detailed photos and videos of birds as they chow down. The AI system automatically captures images and footage of birds as they arrive and then identifies them using a database of more than 6,000 species. It comes with an IP65 ruggedness rating, so you can leave it out in the elements, you know, where the birds are. The sun charges it via a solar panel. This is a fantastic gift, and it likely won’t be this cheap again this year once the deal sells out.

NETVUE Upgraded Smart Bird Feeder Camera Solar Powered $199 (was $279)

If you’re looking for a particularly classy bird feeder, the upgraded Birdfy is the way to go. It offers the same excellent optical and AI performance but embraces higher-end wooden finishes. The large 3.5-liter bing also reduces the time you’ll spend filling up the hopper with feed.

Essential Birdfy accessories you’ll want with your new bird feeder camera

