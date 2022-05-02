Given how many people are working from home and upgrading their home offices for remote work, you expect there to be an abundance of great monitors with built-in webcams to choose from. Guess what? There aren’t.

For most people, a dedicated webcam is still the way to go to ensure a sharp feed in meetings, but there’s a growing number of high-end productivity-focused monitors built with video conferencing in mind. Using a monitor with an internal webcam eliminates the unsightly clutter of a larger, standalone webcam. If you’re a laptop user, there’s a good chance you’ll get both a bigger screen to look at and better picture quality when on video calls.

For monitor shoppers, however, a webcam heaps extra factors onto an already-complicated world of specs you need to understand when picking out your next PC display. If you need a bit of guidance, we have some thoughts on how to pick the best monitor with a built-in webcam, including a set of recommendations with awesome options for every kind of PC user.

How we picked the best monitors with built-in webcams

Most monitors do not have a built-in webcam, so we’re working with a much smaller number of monitors than we usually do. That said, all the usual rules for picking a great one still apply.

As a freelance writer who’s covered technology for publications including Engadget, Popular Mechanics, and Reviewed, I’ve spent a lot of time using, researching, and staying up to date on the latest monitors. In addition to testing, I surveyed a wide range of professional reviews and consumer impressions to determine the best monitors with built-in webcams on the market today.

What to consider before buying a monitor with a built-in webcam

While the webcam is the distinguishing feature of the monitors in this guide, it does not change the core requirements of what makes for a great monitor. Ultimately, finding a monitor with the right resolution, refresh rate, and other features are all prerequisites for making this list, and you probably shouldn’t compromise on any of them for the sake of a feature that can be easily tacked on for an extra $100 or so.

We have many, many guides on picking specialty monitors—for Macs, color grading, gaming, etc.—so we’ll only cover the basics here. You’ll want to get one that’s the right size for your needs—likely at least a 24- or 27-inch monitor for most people, or even larger for some uses—but don’t compromise on technical performance for the sake of buying bigger. If some features are particularly important to you, like color accuracy for creative professionals or refresh rate for gamers, it’s probably a good idea to broaden your choices and consider monitors both with and without a webcam to see which option makes the most sense for you.

Monitor specs 101

In order to get the sharpest possible picture, you should treat picking your monitor’s resolution and size as a single decision. Bigger and higher-res always look better, but there’s a sweet spot for getting the best possible picture from a display if you pair the right resolution and size. A 1920 x 1080 (or 1080p) monitor looks great on a 24-inch display, but that same resolution will look noticeably less sharp on a 27-inch display, where a 2560 x 1440 (or QHD resolution) will be a much better fit. Likewise, 4K resolution can also provide a bump in picture quality on a 27-inch display, but starts to feel essential when you move up to a 32-inch monitor, or something even larger.

You’ll also want to pay attention to the monitor’s refresh rate, which controls how often the screen draws and redraws what it shows on-screen. A higher refresh rate makes anything that moves on your screen look more fluid. Whether or not you need a high refresh rate, however, comes down to what you’re doing: Gamers will want to look for a high refresh rate monitor—144 Hz or more (scroll back up and click on our gaming monitors round-up for examples)—while most productivity monitors are 60Hz, which is fine for basic office work, though a slightly higher 75Hz display will make things feel more fluid.

If you specialize in creative work—image and video editing—there are other factors you’ll want to focus on to ensure the most accurate picture, such as color accuracy, which determines just how true the colors you see on the monitor are to real life. There are a number of different standards that different manufacturers use to measure color reproduction. Scroll back up and click through to our round-up on the best monitors for color grading has an explainer if you want to get into the nitty-gritty but, fair warning, it gets very technical, very fast.

What a built-in webcam brings to the table

Webcams built into monitors run the gamut of quality. Some monitors have a tiny webcam built into the bezel just like a laptop. Others have larger pop-up webcams, which can be both more full-featured and flexible. You can conveniently hide them when they’re not needed, and some also let you adjust or tilt the camera to get just the right angle. One of our picks even lets you remove it altogether.

Larger built-in webcams are generally better. They feature larger lenses that can take in more light, leading to better picture quality. This is especially important for poorly or unevenly lit rooms, where a little light has to go a long way. They’ll also be able to house a sensor supporting more megapixels (MP), another factor contributing to a better broadcast.

Lastly, keep in mind that built-in webcams have utility beyond video conferencing and streaming. For Windows users, we recommend looking for monitors with infrared webcams that support Windows Hello, so you can log into your computer using facial recognition instead of a password.

Other features to pay attention to

Since the appeal of a monitor with a built-in webcam is all-in-one convenience, most also go one step further and include built-in speakers, as well as a built-in microphone (or often multiple microphones for the best performance). As you’d expect, there is a trade-off in sound quality compared to standalone speakers, but they can often be more than adequate if you’re only watching or listening to the occasional video or podcast, and some of the more premium monitors with built-in speakers can sound surprisingly good.

If you’re connecting a laptop to your monitor, another way to keep your setup as simple as possible is to look for one with USB-C connectivity. That will let you use a single cable to charge your laptop while it’s connected to the monitor, while your peripherals can remain permanently connected to the monitor USB ports instead of your laptop.

The best monitors with built-in webcams: Reviews & Recommendations

Our list of the best monitors with built-in webcams consists of monitors that make the fewest trade-offs possible while offering all-in-one convenience. We focused on the overall monitor quality first and the webcam quality second, but we ruled out any models that were consistently noted to have poor webcam quality. We also paid attention to other features like connectivity and built-in speakers that can help to further simplify your setup.

Best overall: Dell S2722DZ

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: Dell’s S2722DZ is an incredibly well-rounded display, making it a perfect pick for home office workers looking for a monitor with a built-in webcam.

Specs

Size: 27-inch

27-inch Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: 75Hz

75Hz Ports: USB-C (65W), DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.2 (2), 3.5mm audio out

USB-C (65W), DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.2 (2), 3.5mm audio out Panel type: IPS

IPS Webcam: 5-megapixel IR pop-up camera

5-megapixel IR pop-up camera Webcam resolution: 1080p

Pros

Great value

Ample connectivity

Full-featured webcam

Cons

Not 4K

Dell makes quite a few monitors with built-in webcams but the 27-inch S2722DZ hits a sweet spot for generalist office workers. The 1440p, “QHD” resolution will be more than adequate for non-visual arts work, watching videos, and even gaming. Its 5MP pop-up webcam can stream in 1080p at 30fps and is compatible with Windows Hello. Though it looks large, you can conveniently tuck it away when it isn’t in use. A pair of built-in 5W speakers and noise-canceling microphones round out the all-in-one package. There are also plenty of ports and connection options, including USB-C (with 65 W of power delivery), HDMI, DisplayPort, and a pair of USB 3.2 ports—plus a 3.5mm audio out if you do decide to upgrade the speakers. Considering its often discounted price tag, it’s an overall value that’s tough to beat.

Best 4K: Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor stands out in more ways than one, offering all the features you’d expect from a smart TV in a sleek package that’ll look great on your desk.

Specs

Size: 32-inch

32-inch Resolution: 4K

4K Refresh rate: 60Hz

60Hz Ports: USB-C (65W), micro HDMI

USB-C (65W), micro HDMI Panel type: VA

VA Webcam: Detachable webcam with privacy cover

Detachable webcam with privacy cover Webcam resolution: 1080p

Pros

Built-in processor allows you to use it for basic functions without a PC

Magnetic webcam that’s removable and adjustable

Multiple color options

Cons

Connectivity options may be limited for some

No Windows Hello support

Plenty of people use their monitor as a TV, whether it’s for console gaming or video streaming, but Samsung’s 32-inch, 4K M8 Smart Monitor goes the extra mile and throws in an onboard processor, allowing to perform basic productivity functions, including video calls, without connecting to a PC. You could call it a smart TV dressed up as a monitor.

When disconnected from other devices, you control the M8 through a smart TV-esque smart hub, complete with a range of streaming apps (plus support for Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay), a remote control, and, naturally, built-in speakers.

Wired connectivity options are considerably more limited, however, with only upstream and downstream USB-C ports, plus a micro HDMI port on offer (no DisplayPort or additional USB ports for connecting multiple peripherals). You can also connect wireless devices via Bluetooth.

As for the webcam, it isn’t built-in, so much as it is a fully removable webcam that comes baked into the monitor. That gives you the ability to tilt the Full HD (1080p) webcam to get the right angle when you need to. The webcam also comes with a camera cover, an always-welcome feature to let you prevent people from seeing you when you aren’t ready for them.

Best 27-inch: HP E27m G4

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: With plenty of connectivity options, HP’s E27m G4 monitor is an ideal all-in-one hub for anyone with lots of peripherals.

Specs

Size: 27-inch

27-inch Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: 75Hz

75Hz Ports: USB-C (65W), DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.2 (4), Ethernet, 3.5mm audio out

USB-C (65W), DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.2 (4), Ethernet, 3.5mm audio out Panel type: IPS

IPS Webcam: 5-megapixel IR pop-up camera

5-megapixel IR pop-up camera Webcam resolution: 1080p

Pros

Loads of ports

Pop-up, adjustable webcam

Front-facing speakers

Cons

Expensive for its feature-set

The HP E27m G4 has a lot in common with our top pick, the Dell S2722DZ. It’s a little pricier but comes with a few advantages that may give it an edge depending on your needs. The form factor is similar: Both monitors are 27-inch QHD displays with pop-up 5MP webcams: The E27m G4 features larger forward-facing speakers that provide better sound, and even more connectivity options than the Dell, though. It too has a 65W USB-C port, DisplayPort, and HDMI, but also has a whopping four USB-A ports and Ethernet. A monitor is already front and center in your setup: The HP E27m G4 lets it serve as a connectivity hub as well.

Best curved: Philips Brilliance 499P9H

Why it made the cut: An ultrawide display designed with productivity in mind, the Philips Brilliance 499P9H is perfect for dual-computer setups.

Specs

Size: 48.8-inch

48.8-inch Resolution: 5120 x 1440

5120 x 1440 Refresh rate: 70Hz

70Hz Ports: USB-C (65W), DisplayPort, HDMI (2), USB 3.1 (3), Ethernet, 3.5mm audio out

USB-C (65W), DisplayPort, HDMI (2), USB 3.1 (3), Ethernet, 3.5mm audio out Panel type: VA

VA Webcam: 2-megapixel IR pop-up camera

2-megapixel IR pop-up camera Webcam resolution: 1080p

Pros

Huge display

Built-in KVM switch

Plenty of connectivity options

Cons

Webcam falls short of other monitors

Hard to find

The Philips Brilliance 499P9H can easily take the place of two standard 27-inch displays. Its curved 49-inch 5120 x 1440 resolution display gives you a huge canvas to work on. A built-in KVM switch also makes it a very strong choice for work-from-home power users who regularly switch between using personal and professional PCs.

At only 2MP, the pop-up webcam on the 499P9H leaves something to be desired. It does, however, support Windows Hello. A 49-inch curved ultrawide monitor won’t be for everyone, but the Philips Brilliance 499P9H is a unique offering and a great fit for the right kind of office workflow optimizer.

Best budget: ​Dell S2422HZ

Buy it used or refurbished: Amazon

Why it made the cut: An affordable option that doesn’t compromise where it counts, the ​Dell S2422HZ is ideal for anyone with more modest needs or a smaller space.

Specs

Size: 24-inch

24-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: 75Hz

75Hz Ports: USB-C (65W), DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.2 (2), 3.5mm audio out

USB-C (65W), DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.2 (2), 3.5mm audio out Panel type: IPS

IPS Webcam: 5-megapixel IR pop-up camera

5-megapixel IR pop-up camera Webcam resolution: 1080p

Pros

Affordable

Ample connectivity options

Full-featured webcam

Cons

24-inch display may be small for some

Technically, you can get a cheaper monitor with a built-in webcam than the Dell S2422HZ, but this smaller counterpart to our top pick offers a better all-around value than you’re likely to find in more basic models, at a similar price point. The 24-inch, 1920 x 1080 display has basically all of the same great features as the Dell S2722DZ, including a 5MP pop-up webcam, 5-watt speakers, and USB-C connectivity with 65 watts of laptop-charging power. Dell also offers one of the best warranties around on monitors and includes a Premium Panel Exchange policy that will replace a panel for free if you find even one faulty pixel.

Best for Mac: Apple Studio Display

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: It’s expensive, and not without issues, but Apple’s Studio Display is an attainable 5K display with all the design flourishes you’d expect from an Apple product.

Specs

Size: 27-inch

27-inch Resolution: 5120 x 2880

5120 x 2880 Refresh rate: 60Hz

60Hz Ports: Thunderbolt 3/USB-C (96W), USB-C (3)

Thunderbolt 3/USB-C (96W), USB-C (3) Panel type: IPS

IPS Webcam: 12-megapixel fixed camera

12-megapixel fixed camera Webcam resolution: 1080p

Pros

5K display with great color accuracy

Impressive sound from built-in speakers

12-megapixel webcam with Center Stage support

Cons

Expensive

Webcam picture quality issues require an upcoming firmware update

Eagerly anticipated by Mac lovers, the new Apple Studio Display finally delivers on the promise of a high-end monitor made by Apple for its desktop fans and Macbook Pro aficionados. While it isn’t as performant as Apple’s obscenely priced Pro Display XDR, you do get a great 27-inch, 5K display for the money and most of the features you’d expect from a pro-level monitor, including a Thunderbolt 3 port that delivers 96W of power, three USB-C ports, and one of the best speaker systems you’ll find in a monitor.

Unfortunately, the monitor’s 12MP webcam has been the monitor’s one big point of contention at launch, with a number of reviews finding its performance to be lackluster given the monitor’s hefty price tag. Apple is promising a fix in a future software update, however, and we did find the webcam to still at least be usable in our testing.

FAQs

Q: Do curved monitors have webcams? A curved monitor with a webcam is the exception rather than the rule, but there are a few options out there. Apart from our pick, the Philips Brilliance 499P9H, you might also want to consider the HP E34m G4, which is a slightly more desk-friendly 34-inch display and has features largely comparable with the HP E27m G4 we singled out as our top 27-inch monitor.



The range of curved monitors is rapidly expanding, though. Right now, most options are made specifically for gaming, but more curved monitors with webcams may come out in the future if the trend extends to monitors made for work as well. Q: Do monitors with webcams have built-in speakers? Yes, the vast majority of monitors with webcams also feature built-in speakers. Like most monitors with speakers, though, their quality generally runs from mediocre to bad. There are a few surprisingly usable options, including some of the monitors on this list, but we’d generally say that monitor speakers are best reserved for very casual video calls or background noise, rather than games, movies, or music that you’re listening to closely.



On the plus side, some monitors will also have an audio-out jack for you to connect headphones or a pair of speakers, which can be more convenient than connecting the speakers directly to your laptop. Q: How much does a monitor with a built-in webcam cost? Since webcams are not standard on monitors, you should expect any monitor with a built-in webcam will cost more than a comparable monitor without one. There are webcam-equipped monitors at every price point, though, and the price difference generally isn’t huge. The most basic options may cost only $200-$300, while more premium monitors can easily run into the thousands.

Final thoughts on the best monitors with built-in webcams

Given the growing importance of video calls in our hybrid remote lives, one can only assume that a wave of new and exciting monitors with built-in webcams is on the way. For now, the options are still somewhat limited. That said, you don’t need to wait and hope for good options, because there are already a few good ones to choose from.