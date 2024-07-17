The best Prime Day tablet deals—from a $35 Fire Tablet to the latest-generation iPad Pro

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A tablet is a fantastic tool that sits between your smartphone and computer in terms of both portability and power. Sketching, web browsing, watching videos, and even getting light work done is a lot easier with a large touchscreen unencumbnered by a keyboard (unless you choose to add one as an optional accessory.

If you need to replace your existing tablet, or want to try this class of device for the first time, you’re in luck. Tablets from the top tech companies are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, and we’ve found the best deals to save you time. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

Apple doesn’t discount its own hardware, so it’s surprising to see such a deep discount on its recently-announced M2 iPad Air on Amazon during Prime Day. The iPad Air is Apple’s mid-tier tablet, and it’s the best choice for most people. Its 11-inch high-resolution retina display will make text, photos, and videos look crystal clear, while its M2 chip is powerful enough to handle 4K video editing, multitrack audio editing, or professional photo editing. One of its greatest strengths is access to Apple’s App Store, which contains tens of thousands of pieces of software for productivity and and leisure.

The tablet’s 12 megapixel front and rear-facing cameras are sufficient for video conferencing and photography respectively while support for Wi-Fi 6E ensures you’ll have a fast connection to the internet—so long as you’ve got a speedy internet plan. As an all-around device the 11-inch iPad Air with an M2 chip is the best choice in its category, so don’t miss this deal.

