Apple may have had the news of the day by announcing its new iPhone models, but Samsung is bringing its own heat by way of multiple monitor deals. The company has deeply discounted dozens of displays, which can be hooked up to a PC or Mac to help boost your productivity. Having a large screen can not only provide extra digital real estate for work, but make watching videos and playing games more enjoyable.

Samsung’s G50A stands out amongst Samsung’s monitor deals because it offers a little something for everybody. It’s first and foremost a display for gamers thanks to its 27-inch size, QHD resolution, ultra high 165Hz refresh rate, support for NVIDIA’s G-Sync for additional fidelity, and HDR10. While these are undoubtedly gaming-focused features, everybody can take advantage of the monitor’s high resolution and appreciate HDR when watching videos or viewing pictures. Those features also come in handy for creating content.

Similarly, the G50A’s port selection: 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x USB-A can be used to connect a gaming PC and console or regular computer and streaming stick. There’s even a headphone jack if the one on your computer is in an inconvenient place. Amazon’s deal knocks $120 off the G50A’s price and brings it well below $300. That’s very reasonable for a gaming monitor, and the G50A also works well as a home office upgrade if you’re tired of relying on a small laptop screen or lower-resolution HD display to get things done.

