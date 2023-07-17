We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’m sorry to mention the dreaded “back-to-school” phrase while we’re still trying to bask in the warm July sun. But September sneaks up on you. Right now, Samsung is helping with early school prep by offering solid deals on monitors, portable SSDs, and internal SSDs. Here are the best back-to-school deals Samsung has going on right now.

Samsung monitor deals

Whether you need a basic monitor to expand your workspace or a super-fancy gaming monitor for blasting aliens, Samsung has them both on sale.

Samsung has been announcing a lot of statement pieces recently, like the 5K ViewFinity S9 and the 49-inch curved Odyssey OLED G9. But not everyone wants to wait till August (or spend $1,599-$2,199) on a monitor for school this year. Luckily, Samsung has much more approachable, no less impressive options like this extremely versatile monitor offering an ultra-wide 34-inch view in a 21:9 aspect ratio. It essentially negates the need for two monitors for some users. The spec sheet is no slouch, either. It offers a 3,000:1 contrast ratio thanks to its inclusion of Samsung’s familiar Quantum Dot tech, which you’ll find in many of its high-end TVs.

This monitor also sports a whole heap of connectors, which includes two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports. One can charge a laptop at up to 85W, while the other can charge a phone or smaller device at up to 15W. You also get a pair of USB-A ports, which can come in handy for things like older hard drives.

Samsung portable SSD deals

These are great for creatives who need a super-fast external drive to keep their computer’s internal storage clean and clear. But, they’re also useful if you just want some extra storage to back up your stuff.

Samsung internal SSD deals

These super-fast drives can improve your machine’s performance without much effort.