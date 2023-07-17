Samsung’s back-to-school sale drops prices on monitors and SSD storage
Save up to $200 on Samsung monitors, portable SSDs, and internal drives during this back-to-school sale.
I’m sorry to mention the dreaded “back-to-school” phrase while we’re still trying to bask in the warm July sun. But September sneaks up on you. Right now, Samsung is helping with early school prep by offering solid deals on monitors, portable SSDs, and internal SSDs. Here are the best back-to-school deals Samsung has going on right now.
Samsung monitor deals
Whether you need a basic monitor to expand your workspace or a super-fancy gaming monitor for blasting aliens, Samsung has them both on sale.
34″ ViewFinity CJ79 WQHD QLED 100Hz Thunderboltᵀᴹ 3 Ultra Wide Curved Monitor $499 (Was $699)
Samsung has been announcing a lot of statement pieces recently, like the 5K ViewFinity S9 and the 49-inch curved Odyssey OLED G9. But not everyone wants to wait till August (or spend $1,599-$2,199) on a monitor for school this year. Luckily, Samsung has much more approachable, no less impressive options like this extremely versatile monitor offering an ultra-wide 34-inch view in a 21:9 aspect ratio. It essentially negates the need for two monitors for some users. The spec sheet is no slouch, either. It offers a 3,000:1 contrast ratio thanks to its inclusion of Samsung’s familiar Quantum Dot tech, which you’ll find in many of its high-end TVs.
This monitor also sports a whole heap of connectors, which includes two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports. One can charge a laptop at up to 85W, while the other can charge a phone or smaller device at up to 15W. You also get a pair of USB-A ports, which can come in handy for things like older hard drives.
- 24″ CF39 FHD AMD FreeSync Curved Monitor $119 (was $189)
- 27″ CF39 FHD AMD FreeSync Curved Monitor $139 (was $219)
- 27″ CR50 FHD AMD FreeSync Curved Monitor $179 (was $229)
- 32″ Odyssey G7 WQHD 240Hz 1ms G-Sync Compatible HDR600 QLED Curved Gaming Monitor $549 (was $749)
- 49″ Odyssey CRG9 DQHD 120Hz HDR1000 QLED Curved Gaming Monitor $1,099 (was $1,199)
- 32″ ViewFinity UR59 4K UHD Curved Monitor $349 (was $449)
- Thumbnail image of 34 cj791 thunderboltᵀᴹ 3 ultra-widescreen curved monitor 2 Pack $969 (was $1,399)
- 34 cj791 thunderboltᵀᴹ 3 ultra-widescreen curved monitor 3 Pack $1,424 ($2,099)
Samsung portable SSD deals
These are great for creatives who need a super-fast external drive to keep their computer’s internal storage clean and clear. But, they’re also useful if you just want some extra storage to back up your stuff.
- Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1TB (Blue) $69 (was $89)
- Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1TB (Red) $69 (was $89)
- Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1TB (Gray) $69 (was $89)
- Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 2TB (Blue) $119 (was $159)
- Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 2TB (Gray) $119 (was $159)
Samsung internal SSD deals
These super-fast drives can improve your machine’s performance without much effort.
- 970 EVO Plus NVMe® M.2 SSD 1TB $49 (was $89)
- 970 EVO Plus NVMe® M.2 SSD 2TB $99 (was $149)
- 970 EVO Plus NVMe® M.2 SSD 500GB $35 (was $99)