If the day-to-day slog is getting you down, consider playing a role-playing game like Disco Elysium, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Baldur’s Gate 3, our current post-work game of choice. There’s something about fighting monsters, exploring a new world, and romancing chaotic neutral vampires that makes you forget about all the emails you’ve sent that day. If you’re looking to expand your setup past your gaming laptop, consider a monitor to give yourself some more real estate. Amazon has you covered on that front with deals on Samsung, Acer, and Philips gaming monitors.
Acer Nitro 31.5″ FHD 1920 x 1080 1500R Curved PC Gaming Monitor $169.99 (Was $229.99)
This cheap gaming monitor already had a low price. Now, it’s even cheaper than before, thanks to its 26 percent markdown. The Acer Nitro Curved PC Gaming Monitor is a 31.5-inch, VESA-mountable monitor that sports a 144Hz refresh rate using the HDMI port, and a 165Hz refresh rate with Display Port. That equals no lag and smoother gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium adds low frame rate compensation, which displays frames multiple times if your game’s frame rate drops below the monitor’s lowest supported refresh rate.
Here are more Amazon gaming deals that unlock currency-saving achievements:
- Acer Nitro 27″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 PC Gaming IPS Monitor $139.99 (Was $179.99)
- Acer Nitro 23.8″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 PC Gaming IPS Monitor $109.99 (Was $149.99)
- Acer SB272U Ebiip 27″ WQHD 2560×1440 IPS Zero-Frame Gaming Office Monitor $139.99 (Was $199.99)
- Acer Nitro 24.5″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 PC Gaming Monitor $149.99 (Was $219.99)
- AOpen 24SA2Y Hbi 23.8″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Zero-Frame Gaming Office Monitor $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- SAMSUNG 27-Inch CR50 Frameless Curved Gaming Monitor $179.99 (Was $229.99)
- PHILIPS Momentum 329M1RV 32″ 4K HDR 400 Gaming Monitor $799.99 (Was $899.99)
- Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse $39.99 (Was $79.99)
- TMY Mini Projector $65.58 (Was $99.99)
- Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $44.99 (Was $79.99)
- Redragon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $35.99 (Was $44.99)
- JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Gaming Headset $224.95 (Was $299.95)
- JBL Quantum ONE-Over-Ear Gaming Headset with Active Noise Cancelling $209.95 (Was $299.95)