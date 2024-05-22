Who needs to spend time outside when you can save $500 on this Samsung gaming monitor?

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I love the sun and spending time outside, but I do not like being sweaty. I am a person who would rather be cold than hot. You can’t shed layers of your skin (well, not in a healthy way)! If you share the same thought process as I do, you probably know how to have a bunch of fun without talking to anyone or leaving your house—like cozy gaming. Lucky for those of us who feel booting up an RPG is more the vibe over a pool day, Samsung has much of its home theater and computing tech on sale as part of its Discover Samsung sale, happening now until May 26.
SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Series DQHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor $799.99 (Was $1,299.99)
We love Samsung’s 4K monitors and OLED monitors and highly recommend its gaming monitors in general. This 49-inch, 1000R curved screen isn’t 4K, but Samsung’s QHD resolution is still beefy, and its 1,000 nits of brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio keep images crisp and clear. A 240Hz refresh rate eliminates lag, and a 1 millisecond response time stops blur. You can swivel, tilt, and adjust the height to your liking, and a Hexa stand and fully compatible VESA standard monitor arms let you mount it however you please.
More Samsung deals:
- 55″ Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV $999.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- 50″ Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart TV $899.99 (Was $1,299)
- 32″ Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms(GTG) Quantum HDR2000 Curved Gaming Monitor $
- 34” ViewFinity S5 Ultrawide QHD 100Hz AMD FreeSync Monitor $249.99 (Was $379.99)
- Q-series 3.1.2 ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar w/ Q-Symphony $599.99 (Was $799.99)
- 85″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C $4,999.99 (Was $7,999.99)
- Galaxy Book4 Ultra $1,899.99 (Was $2,399.99)
- Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 $1,399.99 (Was $1,899.99)