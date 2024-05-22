Gear
Who needs to spend time outside when you can save $500 on this Samsung gaming monitor?

The summer heat isn't for all of us. Bask in your central air and save the adventuring for your fantasy RPG with this mega deal at Amazon.

By Amanda Reed

Posted on May 22, 2024 2:55 PM EDT

The Samsung G9 curved gaming monitor on a plain background.

I love the sun and spending time outside, but I do not like being sweaty. I am a person who would rather be cold than hot. You can’t shed layers of your skin (well, not in a healthy way)! If you share the same thought process as I do, you probably know how to have a bunch of fun without talking to anyone or leaving your house—like cozy gaming. Lucky for those of us who feel booting up an RPG is more the vibe over a pool day, Samsung has much of its home theater and computing tech on sale as part of its Discover Samsung sale, happening now until May 26.

SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Series DQHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor $799.99 (Was $1,299.99)

We love Samsung’s 4K monitors and OLED monitors and highly recommend its gaming monitors in general. This 49-inch, 1000R curved screen isn’t 4K, but Samsung’s QHD resolution is still beefy, and its 1,000 nits of brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio keep images crisp and clear. A 240Hz refresh rate eliminates lag, and a 1 millisecond response time stops blur. You can swivel, tilt, and adjust the height to your liking, and a Hexa stand and fully compatible VESA standard monitor arms let you mount it however you please.

