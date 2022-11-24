Best Buy Black Friday deals: TVs, electronics, appliances, and more
Save on TVs, computers, Apple products, wearables, and just about everything else for Black Friday.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You made it through another Thanksgiving meal. Now, it’s time to let the turkey digest while you take advantage of some killer deals on just about everything from the comfort of your own couch. Best Buy has been rolling out its Black Friday deals for a while now and we’ve been keeping track of the best discounts on the most desirable products. The variety is huge, and we’ve broken it down into categories to make it easier to peruse.
Remember, Black Friday is now in full effect, so the best deals will go quickly. If you see something you want, jump on it now and don’t hesitate. Black Friday sales aren’t a time to get stuck with the leftovers.
LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $579 (was $1,299)
I wanted to single out this particular deal because it’s ridiculous. An OLED at any size just a few years ago would set you back well over $1,000. This panel is more than half off, but it offers the incredible picture quality that comes from OLED, as well as HDMI 2.1 ports to connect your fancy next-gen. gaming consoles. This isn’t the biggest TV, but this is a fantastic deal.
TVs
- Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $579 (was $849)
- Samsung – 60″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $339 (was $549)
- LG – 65″ Class UN9000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $499 (was $699)
- Insignia™ – 32″ Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $99 (was $179)
- Samsung – The Freestyle FHD HDR Smart Portable Projector – White $599 (was $799)
- Toshiba – 32″ Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $79 (was $199)
- TCL – 50″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $239 (was $339)
- Insignia™ – 42″ Class F20 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV $169 (was $269)
- Toshiba – 55″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $289 (was $469)
MacBooks
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,149 (was $1,299)
- MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $799 (was $999)
- MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD $1,599 (was $1,999)
- MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,049 ($1,199)
- MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $799 (was $999)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD $2,199 (was $2,699)
- MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD $1,299 (was $1,499)
- MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD $1,599 (was $1,999)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD $1,999 (was $2,499)
- MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,049 (was $1,199)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,149 (was $1,299)
- MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD $2,099 (was $2,499)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Max chip – 32GB Memory – 1TB SSD $3,049 (was $3,499)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD $2,199 ($2,699)
Desktop computers and monitors
- Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop – Intel Core i7 – 16GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 – 1TB SSD – Liquid Cooling $2,199 (was $2,599)
- ASUS – TUF 23.8” FHD 165Hz 1ms FreeSync Premium Gaming Monitor $129 (was $229)
- Razer – Huntsman Elite Full Size Wired Opto-Mechanical Clicky Switch Gaming Keyboard $95 (was $199)
- Lenovo – Legion Tower 5 AMD Gaming Desktop – AMD Ryzen 5-5600G – 8GB Memory – AMD Radeon RX 6500XT – 512GB SSD $729 (was $989)
- Samsung – 27” Odyssey QHD IPS 165 Hz 1ms FreeSync Premium & G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor $249 (was $399)
Headphones & earbuds
- Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds $99 (was $169)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones $89 (was $149)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones $99 (was $149)
- Soundcore by Anker Life Note 3 XR True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones $39 (was $99)
- Apple AirPods Max $449
- JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones $99 (was $129)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds $179 (was $199)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones $199 (was $399)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Over-the-Ear Wireless $59 (was $104)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones $249 (was $279)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) $119 (was $129)
Laptops
- ASUS – ROG Zephyrus 14″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop – AMD Ryzen 7 – 16GB DDR4 Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 – 512GB PCIe SSD $899 (was $1,399)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,149 ($1,299)
- Microsoft – Surface Pro 7+ – 12.3” Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD with Black Type Cover $899 (was $1,229)
- Acer – Predator Helios 300 – 15.6″ FHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 16GB DDR5 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 – 512GB SSD $999 (was $1,499)
- ASUS – 14.0″ Laptop – Intel Celeron N4020 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC $119 (was $249)
- HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Evo Platform Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $649 (was $949)
- HP – 14″ 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD $499 (was $699)
- Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Laptop – AMD Ryzen 5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive $349 (was $549)
- Samsung – Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 15.6” AMOLED Touch Screen Laptop – Intel 12th Gen Evo Core i7 – 16GB DDR5 Memory – 1TB SSD $1,249 (was $1,649)
Household
- Bella Pro Series – 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer $59 (was $129)
- Breville – Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven $319 (was $399)
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $349 (was $449)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum $549 (was $649)
- Keurig – K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $59 (was $89)
- Ninja – Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender $99 (was $199)
- iRobot Robot Roomba j7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum $599 (was $799)
- GE Profile – Opal 2.0 24-lb. Portable Ice maker with Nugget Ice Production $529 (was $629)
- JBL – 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $399 (was $599)
- Definitive Technology – BP-9020 High-Performance Home Theater Tower Speaker with Integrated 8” Powered Subwoofer $524 (was $749)
- VIZIO – 5.1-Channel V-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $199 (was $249)
- Sony – Core Series Dual 5″ 3-Way Floorstanding Speaker $199 (was $229)
- Sony – Portable Bluetooth Speaker $299 (was $399)
- Samsung – HW-Q750B/ZA 5.1.2ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos $479 (was $799)
- LG – 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $399 (was $699)
- Sony – SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $149 (was $279)
Soundbars & speakers
- JBL – 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $399 (was $599)
- Definitive Technology – BP-9020 High-Performance Home Theater Tower Speaker with Integrated 8” Powered Subwoofer $524 (was $749)
- VIZIO – 5.1-Channel V-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $199 (was $249)
- Sony – Core Series Dual 5″ 3-Way Floorstanding Speaker $199 (was $229)
- Sony – Portable Bluetooth Speaker $299 (was $399)
- Samsung – HW-Q750B/ZA 5.1.2ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos $479 (was $799)
- LG – 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $399 (was $699)
- Sony – SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $149 (was $279)
- Klipsch Reference Series Dual 6-1/2″ 400-Watt Passive 2-Way Floor Speaker, $249.98 (was $499.98)
- Klipsch Reference Series Dual 8″ 600-Watt Passive 2-Way Floor Standing Speaker, $299.98 (was $599.98)
- Klipsch Reference Series 5-1/4″ 340-Watt Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair), $199.98 (was $399.98)
- Klipsch Reference Premiere Dual 6.5″ 400-Watt Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speaker (Pair), $449.98 (was $749.98)
- Klipsch Reference 4″ 35W 2-Way Powered Monitors (Pair), $249.99 (was $499.99)
- Klipsch Reference 10″ 150W Powered Subwoofer, $249.98 (was $499.98)
- Klipsch Reference 12″ 400W Powered Subwoofer, $299.98 (was $599.98)
Gaming
- Astro Gaming – A10 Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset for Xbox $35 (was $60)
- Turtle Beach – Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset for Xbox $99 (was $129)
- Seagate – 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S Internal NVMe SSD $199 (was $219)
- Astro Gaming – A40 TR Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset for Xbox $179 (was $249)
- Arcade1Up – Pacman Collection Gaming Table $499 (was $699)
- HyperX – Cloud II Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PC, PS5, and PS4 $119 (was $149)