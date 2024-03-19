Save up to 40% on Samsung monitors at Amazon—but only for a limited time
If your monitor is bringing you down, consider upgrading with this massive Samsung deal at Amazon.
If you’re a corporate girly, you probably look at your work screen more than your little fun screen (phone), medium fun screen (iPad), and/or large fun screen (personal laptop). When you’re working and looking at the same screen for so long, you want it to be easy on your eyes—literally. Without proper monitor placement, you could risk eye strain. A curved monitor can help. Regardless of your external monitor preferences, Samsung has many of its displays on sale at Amazon.
SAMSUNG 27-Inch CR50 Frameless Curved Gaming Monitor $129.99 (Was $229.99)
Don’t let the “gaming monitor” nomenclature deter you—this bad boy can be used for everything on top of gaming. Samsung’s VA Panel tech gives you high contrast, and an 1800R curved screen helps you focus, even after hours of parsing through the same spreadsheet. If that’s not enough, turn on Eye Saver Mode if the blue light glasses aren’t cutting it. Plus, its 27-inch size is great: it’s not large enough to overpower your desk, and not too small where you’re scrambling for screen space.
