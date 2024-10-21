This Samsung 34-Inch Ultrawide monitor is just 42% off at Amazon

This limited-time deal knocks the gigantic display down to its lowest price ever.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Oct 21, 2024 1:58 PM EDT

Samsung ViewFinity S5 in a tiled configuration.
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

Getting work done can be a chore if you’re working on a laptop display, or a small monitor. If you’ve been looking to improve your productivity on a budget, you can take advantage of a $150 discount on Samsung’s 34-Inch S50GC Series Ultrawide QHD Monitor. At its current $200 price, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better, bigger display for your money.

The S50GC has a lot going for it beyond its impressive size. The display supports HDR (high dynamic range), which makes colors pop, and a PIP (Picture In Picture) mode that allows you to break the monitor’s pixels up into perfectly-sized chunks. Gamers will be able to take advantage of the display’s 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support to play fast-paced titles at high speeds.

The big benefit to using an ultrawide monitor is the ability for your content to take up your entire peripheral vision. This allows you to have a particularly immersive experience when watching videos or playing games. However, photo and video editors will benefit by having ample space for their tools on screen next to their content. Office workers of all stripes can have their e-mail and messaging services of choice open at all times while getting work done, cutting down on the number of windows that need to be minimized and maximized.

Whether you want to improve your productivity at work, or enjoyment of games when you get home (or both!) don’t miss this deal.

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is a commerce reporter at Popular Science. He writes about the latest and greatest gadgets, from headphones and TVs to chargers and cables. He splits his time between New York City, Long Island, and Croatia, carting test gear around the U.S. and the globe.

