Popular Science launches streaming channel

In the July 1931 issue of Popular Science, writer George H. Waltz described television as “the miracle field of sending pictures through the air.” Nearly a century later, television broadcasting has evolved almost beyond recognition from the early days of fuzzy images and limited access.

Television is now everywhere all the time. We’re excited to now come to you, our loyal readers, everywhere all the time with the launch of the Popular Science streaming channel. We’ve teamed up with Underknown, the award-winning creator-led media company, to make the channel available across platforms, including Vizio WatchFree+, Sling Freestream, FUBO, Plex, Local Now, and more.

Our mission remains the same: Demystifying our weird world through engaging and informative storytelling. Since 1872, Popular Science has been one of America’s most trusted science publications, explaining everything from the marvels of deep space, to exploring the microscopic engines driving your cells to the ancient forces sculpting mountains and the complex choreography of a hummingbird in flight.

The Popular Science channel features an expanding library of engaging original content, including live coverage of rocket launches, and reimagined fan-favorite programming in partnership with leading factual YouTube creators, all designed to inspire and educate viewers everywhere.

We’re excited to partner with Underknown, which has established itself as one of the leading producers of factual content with its portfolio of brands including web-based channels such as What If, How to Survive, Animalogic, and Aperture. With an audience of more than 75 million followers worldwide, we look forward to the Popular Science channel expanding our audience across platforms.