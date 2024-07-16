The best Prime Day laptop deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Laptops are essential for students, workers, or anyone who wants to enjoy media on the go. If your portable PC is a little long in the tooth, you should use Prime Day 2024 as an opportunity to get a more affordable upgrade. Laptops from many major computer makers are discounted and we’ve rounded up the best deals, so you don’t have to spend your time looking through thousands to suss out the good ones.
And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.
HP EliteBook 655 G10 $589 (Was $669)
If you’re looking for a solid laptop that may shatter benchmarks but also won’t break the bank, HP’s EliteBook 655 G10 is the right choice. This model is equipped with 1TB of storage, 32GB of RAM, and a Hexa-Core AMD Ryzen 5 7530 processor. These specs mean this laptop is sufficient for photo, video, and audio editing in addition to lightweight tasks like browsing the web, shopping, or streaming videos. The G10 has a 15.6-inch HD screen, supports recent versions of Wi-Fi for fast downloading, and a fingerprint reader to make accessing the PC easier without having to remember a password.
The best Lenovo laptop deals
- Lenovo V15 G2, $278.99 (Was $329)
- Lenovo V15 Series Laptop, $325.89 (Was $399.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1, $305.14 (Was $359)
The best Acer laptop deals
- Acer 15.6″ FHD Premium Laptop, $599 (Was $749)
- Acer Chromebook 315, $209.99 (Was $249.99)
The best HP laptop deals
- HP 14, $249.99 (Was $279.98)
- HP Stream 14 Inch Laptop for Students and Business, $260.10 (Was $299.99)
- HP Essential Laptop Everyday Notebook, $296.99 (Was $329.99)
- HP Stream 14″ HD BrightView Laptop, $299 (Was $349)
- HP Touch-screen Laptop for Business and Students, $435.99 (Was $499.99)
- HP Essential 255 G8, $494.10 (Was $549)
- HP Newest 15.6’’ FHD Laptop, $521.10 (Was $570)
- HP Newest 15.6” Touchscreen Laptop, $539.99 (Was $619.99)
- HP 17 Laptop, $552.99 (Was $629.99)
The best ACEMAGIC laptop deals
- ACEMAGIC AX15, $359.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- ACEMAGIC AX17, $409.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- ACEMAGIC AX16PRO, $599.99 (Was $1,599.99)