The best Prime Day laptop deals

Here's something that's not hard to process: You can get the computer upgrade you've sorely needed for less during Prime Day.

Laptops are essential for students, workers, or anyone who wants to enjoy media on the go. If your portable PC is a little long in the tooth, you should use Prime Day 2024 as an opportunity to get a more affordable upgrade. Laptops from many major computer makers are discounted and we’ve rounded up the best deals, so you don’t have to spend your time looking through thousands to suss out the good ones.

HP EliteBook 655 G10 $589 (Was $669)

HP EliteBook 655 G10 on a plain white background.

HP

If you’re looking for a solid laptop that may shatter benchmarks but also won’t break the bank, HP’s EliteBook 655 G10 is the right choice. This model is equipped with 1TB of storage, 32GB of RAM, and a Hexa-Core AMD Ryzen 5 7530 processor. These specs mean this laptop is sufficient for photo, video, and audio editing in addition to lightweight tasks like browsing the web, shopping, or streaming videos. The G10 has a 15.6-inch HD screen, supports recent versions of Wi-Fi for fast downloading, and a fingerprint reader to make accessing the PC easier without having to remember a password.

