Memorial Day Weekend is here, meaning it’s time to score some quick deals before heading out to a cookout or hitting the highway to visit friends and family. While the holiday is traditionally synonymous with mattresses and outdoor gear, you can score discounts on computer hardware that may make returning to work a little easier come Tuesday morning. Whether you’re looking for a computer for an upcoming college student or want to treat yourself to a home office upgrade as you settle into permanent remote or hybrid work, it’s a good time to pick up a new laptop, desktop, or monitor while saving a lot of money. Just remember, these deals can sell out, so if you see something you want, don’t hesitate.

Apple isn’t holding its own Memorial Day Weekend sale, but you can save $200 on its latest MacBook Pro by shopping on Amazon. The M2 MacBook Pro has 8GB of RAM (memory), 256GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch high-resolution “retina” display. It runs on Apple’s latest M2 chip, which means it’s capable of resource-intensive tasks like 4K video editing and gaming (if the game has a Mac version) and common use cases like online shopping, video chatting, editing documents, and streaming video. This processor is also energy-efficient, allowing the laptop to get up to 20 hours of life per charge, though the amount you get will depend on how you use the machine.

If you hate passwords, its Touch ID fingerprint reader will allow you to unlock the machine and authenticate yourself when installing software, which is much more convenient. All in all, the M2 MacBook Pro is a laptop we can recommend to anybody, and Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend deal addresses the one issue we typically have with Apple gear: cost. If you’ve been waiting for a good MacBook deal for work or school, now’s the time to pick one up.

The best Memorial Day laptop deals

The best Memorial Day desktop deals

The best Memorial Day monitor deals