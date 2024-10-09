The best 4K projector we have tested is marked down to its lowest price ever during Prime Day

We chose XGIMI’s Horizon Ultra as the best 4K projector you can get after conducting hands-on testing, and stand by that assessment nearly a year later. Right now, you can get the Horizon Pro for $250 less than normal thanks to a discount during Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days) sale. This deal is available to everyone, but XGIMI’ss other projector deals do require an active Prime subscription. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

What sets the Horizon Ultra apart from other 4K projectors is the overall quality of both the picture it creates and its physical design. A cover shields the projector’s lens from scratches and dust, and it slowly lowers each time you turn the Horizon Ultra on. This little gesture never gets old. I played video games and watched dozens of TV shows, movies, and YouTube videos during my tests, and the Horizon Ultra created a crisp, bright image every single time. Its 2300 ISO Lumen bulb was bright enough that I could use the projector in a room with moderate light leakage. This Horizon Ultra looked best when watching videos at night, but it’s nice to know that you can use it during the day, too.

XGIMI partnered with Harman Kardon for this projector’s speaker system, which was so good I never felt the need to hook the projector up to an AV receiver or external speakers. If I was setting up a permanent home theater system, I would take advantage of the Horizon Ultra’s HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) port to hook the projector up to a surround sound system, though. If you watch the latest shows or play high-end games you’ll be able to take advantage of this projector’s support for Dolby Vision HDR, which made images really pop in our testing. If you’ve been considering getting a 4K projector for your home theater system, we can’t recommend XGIMI’s Horizon Ultra enough—that’s especially true while it’s on sale for Prime Day.

Even more Prime Day projector deals