The best 4K projector we have tested is marked down to its lowest price ever during Prime Day

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Oct 9, 2024 2:34 PM EDT

XGIMI Horizon Ultra on top of a bedframe.
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

We chose XGIMI’s Horizon Ultra as the best 4K projector you can get after conducting hands-on testing, and stand by that assessment nearly a year later. Right now, you can get the Horizon Pro for $250 less than normal thanks to a discount during Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days) sale. This deal is available to everyone, but XGIMI’ss other projector deals do require an active Prime subscription. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K Projector, $1,444 (Was $1,699.99)

What sets the Horizon Ultra apart from other 4K projectors is the overall quality of both the picture it creates and its physical design. A cover shields the projector’s lens from scratches and dust, and it slowly lowers each time you turn the Horizon Ultra on. This little gesture never gets old. I played video games and watched dozens of TV shows, movies, and YouTube videos during my tests, and the Horizon Ultra created a crisp, bright image every single time. Its 2300 ISO Lumen bulb was bright enough that I could use the projector in a room with moderate light leakage. This Horizon Ultra looked best when watching videos at night, but it’s nice to know that you can use it during the day, too.

XGIMI partnered with Harman Kardon for this projector’s speaker system, which was so good I never felt the need to hook the projector up to an AV receiver or external speakers. If I was setting up a permanent home theater system, I would take advantage of the Horizon Ultra’s HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) port to hook the projector up to a surround sound system, though. If you watch the latest shows or play high-end games you’ll be able to take advantage of this projector’s support for Dolby Vision HDR, which made images really pop in our testing. If you’ve been considering getting a 4K projector for your home theater system, we can’t recommend XGIMI’s Horizon Ultra enough—that’s especially true while it’s on sale for Prime Day.

Brandt Ranj is a commerce reporter at Popular Science. He writes about the latest and greatest gadgets, from headphones and TVs to chargers and cables. He splits his time between New York City, Long Island, and Croatia, carting test gear around the U.S. and the globe.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.