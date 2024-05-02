We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You probably spend a lot of time staring at a monitor, so you might as well make it a good one. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Samsung monitors on deep discount, some of which have hit their lowest prices ever. The standout deals come in the form of ultrawide gaming monitors, but there’s something for everyone, even if you’re just looking for a cheap second display so you can watch old episodes of Seinfeld while you make spreadsheets. Oh God, why does my life sound so tragic when I type it out like that? Anyway, time to save on a new monitor!

If you’ve never seen a 49-inch curved monitor in person, it can be hard to convey just how much it feels like you’re sitting in the cockpit of a spaceship. The steep curve and super-wide setup fill up so much of your field-of-view that you feel totally immersed. That makes it awesome for gaming (along with the 1-millisecond response time and 240Hz refresh rate), but it’s also basically a one-stop multi-monitor solution for everyday productivity. Just think of all the room you’ll have for activities with 5,120 x 1,440 pixels spread across 49 inches of screen. You’ll never need to close a window again.

More Samsung monitor deals

OK, so maybe you don’t need an absurdly wide monitor. That’s alright. Here are plenty of other excellent models deeply discounted right now, including one of our favorite OLED monitors first and foremost: