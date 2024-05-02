Amazon’s sale on Samsung monitors includes a 49-inch G9 ultrawide for just $799
You can take up to 50 percent off monitors at just about every level—from high-end gaming rigs to $100 basic models.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You probably spend a lot of time staring at a monitor, so you might as well make it a good one. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Samsung monitors on deep discount, some of which have hit their lowest prices ever. The standout deals come in the form of ultrawide gaming monitors, but there’s something for everyone, even if you’re just looking for a cheap second display so you can watch old episodes of Seinfeld while you make spreadsheets. Oh God, why does my life sound so tragic when I type it out like that? Anyway, time to save on a new monitor!
SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Series DQHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 1ms(GtG), VESA DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz $799 (was $1,299)
Samsung
If you’ve never seen a 49-inch curved monitor in person, it can be hard to convey just how much it feels like you’re sitting in the cockpit of a spaceship. The steep curve and super-wide setup fill up so much of your field-of-view that you feel totally immersed. That makes it awesome for gaming (along with the 1-millisecond response time and 240Hz refresh rate), but it’s also basically a one-stop multi-monitor solution for everyday productivity. Just think of all the room you’ll have for activities with 5,120 x 1,440 pixels spread across 49 inches of screen. You’ll never need to close a window again.
More Samsung monitor deals
OK, so maybe you don’t need an absurdly wide monitor. That’s alright. Here are plenty of other excellent models deeply discounted right now, including one of our favorite OLED monitors first and foremost:
- SAMSUNG 34″ Odyssey G85SB Series QD-OLED Ultra WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor, 175Hz, 0.03ms, DisplayHDR True Black 400 $999 (was $1,199)
- SAMSUNG 34″ ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultra-WQHD Monitor, 100Hz, 5ms, HDR10, AMD FreeSync $249 (was $379)
- SAMSUNG 55″ Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 165Hz, 1ms, 4 Input Multi View, Quantum Mini-LED $1,999 (was $2,999)
- SAMSUNG FT45 Series 27-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor, 75Hz, IPS Panel $159 (was $189)
- SAMSUNG UJ59 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD (3840×2160) Computer Monitor $255 (was $339)
- SAMSUNG 34″ Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor with 1000R Curved Screen $356 (was $549)
- SAMSUNG Odyssey G3 FHD Gaming Monitor, 144hz, HDMI $149 (was $199)
- SAMSUNG 28” Odyssey G70B Series 4K UHD Gaming Monitor, IPS Panel, 144Hz, 1ms, HDR 400, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro Compatible, Ultrawide Game View $499 (was $699)
- SAMSUNG Odyssey G50A Series 27-Inch WQHD (2560×1440) Gaming Monitor, 165Hz, 1ms, IPS Panel, G-Sync, HDR10 $199 (was $399)
- SAMSUNG 32-Inch M50C Series FHD Smart Computer Monitor with Streaming TV $249 (was $299)
- SAMSUNG 22″ T350 Series FHD 1080p Computer Monitor, 75Hz $99 (was $119)
- SAMSUNG ViewFinity S60A Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560×1440) Computer Monitor, 75Hz, HDMI, DisplayPort, HDR10 $253 (was $359)
- SAMSUNG 25″ Odyssey G4 Series FHD Gaming Monitor, IPS, 240Hz, 1ms, G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR10, Ultrawide Game View, DisplayPort, HDMI $212 (was $349)
- SAMSUNG 27″ CF39 Series FHD 1080p Curved Computer Monitor, Ultra Slim Design, AMD FreeSync, 4ms response $149 (was $169)
- SAMSUNG ViewFinity S60A Series 24-Inch WQHD (2560×1440) Computer Monitor $239 (was $279)
- SAMSUNG 27″ M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor Screen with Streaming-TV $449 (was $649)