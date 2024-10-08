The best Prime Day 3D printer deals for every budget and skill level

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced 3D printer, Amazon Prime Day has deals you shouldn't miss.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 2:18 PM EDT

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Prime Day is a great time to stock up on the stuff you need for a new hobby. 3D printing fits that bill perfectly and there are a ton of great machines on sale during Amazon October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days). Several models included in the sale also made our list of the best 3D printers. These prices are accurate at time of publication, but deals change and things sell out, so act quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4 Resin 3D Printer $189 (was $299)

AnyCubic 3D printer on sale for Amazon Prime Day with a miniature

AnyCubic

This is the biggest discount we’ve seen on a 3D printer from a top-tier company. You can save more than $100 off the regular price of this compact resin printer. Machines like this come with a bit of a learning curve, but they can crank out extremely detailed models up to seven inches tall. This model does offer some auto-leveling features that are very beginner-friendly, and it’s ideal if you’re trying to get into printing miniatures for gaming or painting.

More AnyCubic 3D printer Prime Day deals

Creality 3D printer Prime Day deals

Flashforge 3D printer Prime Day deals

Elegoo 3D printer Prime Day deals

Anker 3D printer Prime Deals

The best Prime Day deals on everything else

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.