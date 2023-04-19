We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out in 23 days—not that anyone is counting. This means it’s time to prepare, including snagging the new Zelda OLED Switch, this Zelda control, this Zelda controller, this Zelda controller, and upgrading your gaming laptop so you definitely don’t emulate old TLoZ games to refresh yourself on the lore. Amazon has you covered there with this 17-inch Razer gaming laptop that’s $700 off.

Perform precise gameplay thanks to an RTX 3070 TI GPU, 12th-gen Intel Core i9 14-core CPU, and a QHD 240 Hz display. And, you can easily upgrade memory and storage, but an included DDR5 RAM and M.2 NVMe SSD should keep you happy and content while you hunt ghosties with friends in Phasmaphobia or dress up your horse in Red Dead Redemption 2. Vapor Chamber Cooling will minimize the laptop heating up when gameplay does, all while remaining quiet. Plus, it has all the important ports, like HDMI 2.1, 2 USB-C ports, 3 USB-A ports, a 3.5 mm audio jack, an Ethernet port, and an SD card slot.

No gaming setup is complete without some RGB lights, and this GE CYNC Smart LED Light Strip bundle— compatible with Alexa and Google Home—is on sale for $15.68, down from its $20.25 OG price.

The sage village leader tells our hero protagonist that they have to act quickly to overcome the powers of evil that are plaguing the land in every video game—we at least agree on the “acting quick” part. Snag this gaming laptop deal before it gets into the wrong hands.

Here are other deals that are fair game: