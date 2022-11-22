We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

No, you’re not imagining things. Black Friday isn’t until the 25th but you don’t have to wait to start saving on hundreds of items for your household and your loved ones. Walmart’s Black Friday deals are already live, so you can get a jump on the shopping holiday before all the best stuff sells out.

So get ready to take advantage of steep discounts all week. We’ve highlighted some standout discounts, then listed dozens more, and we’ll keep updating this guide with new deals through Cyber Monday and beyond.

If you don’t want to shell out a lot for a monitor but still want an ultra-wide option with a high-quality picture, Samsung’s LED Ultra WQHD monitor is a great pick. At 34 inches across, the screen has a resolution of 3440×1440 pixels that delivers a sharp picture. A respectable 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology cut down on tearing and stutter for better gaming. And the VESA-compatible mount works with both HDMI and Display Port.

Electric bikes can be pricey, but this option features quality craftsmanship at an affordable price. This eye-catching blue bike comes with an aluminum frame and premium Shimano grip shifter and rear derailleur gear system. It’s got front and rear brakes for extra safety, plus a 36-volt battery that allows for a ride time of about 20 miles—great for commuting or short rides around town.

Do you like the idea of smartwatches but still prefer a more classic-looking timepiece for everyday wear? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic BT ticks both boxes. It’s got the traditional clock face with hands and stainless steel casing. Yet it will track your vital health metrics, from your oxygen levels to ECG monitoring to sleep tracking, let you participate in group workouts, and get live coaching. Of course, you can also listen to music, take calls, and text. But hurry, at almost $200 off, this deal won’t last long.

