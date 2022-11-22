Walmart Black Friday deals are already live and selling fast
Get a jump on the savings without having to jump through hoops thanks to early online discounts.
No, you’re not imagining things. Black Friday isn’t until the 25th but you don’t have to wait to start saving on hundreds of items for your household and your loved ones. Walmart’s Black Friday deals are already live, so you can get a jump on the shopping holiday before all the best stuff sells out.
You can maximize your savings by getting a free 30-day trial to Walmart+ early access. That will get you free delivery from your local Walmart, free shipping, discounts on prescriptions and gas, access to stream more than 40,000 videos from Paramount, and more.
So get ready to take advantage of steep discounts all week. We’ve highlighted some standout discounts, then listed dozens more, and we’ll keep updating this guide with new deals through Cyber Monday and beyond.
SAMSUNG 34″ Class Flat LED Ultra WQHD Monitor, $229.00 (Was $399.99)
If you don’t want to shell out a lot for a monitor but still want an ultra-wide option with a high-quality picture, Samsung’s LED Ultra WQHD monitor is a great pick. At 34 inches across, the screen has a resolution of 3440×1440 pixels that delivers a sharp picture. A respectable 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology cut down on tearing and stutter for better gaming. And the VESA-compatible mount works with both HDMI and Display Port.
More Black Friday laptop and computer deals
- Lenovo Legion 5 15.6″, Ryzen 5 5600H Laptop $599.00
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6″ 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop $649.00 (Was $798.00)
- MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-693 15.6″ Gaming Laptop $499.00 (Was $632.00)
- Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0″ Laptop $179.00
- Gateway Notebook 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop $149.00 (Was $199.00)
- Acer 32″ Curved HD LED Gaming Monitor $165.00
Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike, $398.00 (Was $698.00)
Electric bikes can be pricey, but this option features quality craftsmanship at an affordable price. This eye-catching blue bike comes with an aluminum frame and premium Shimano grip shifter and rear derailleur gear system. It’s got front and rear brakes for extra safety, plus a 36-volt battery that allows for a ride time of about 20 miles—great for commuting or short rides around town.
More Black Friday sports and outdoors deals
- Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent $250.00 (Was $349.99)
- Ozark Trail Camping Director Chair $35.00 (Was $77.69)
- Hyper Bicycles Electric Bicycle Pedal Assist Mountain $398.00 (Was $648.00)
- XDP Recreation Super Disc Metal Swing Set $99.00
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, $149.00 (Was $349.99)
Do you like the idea of smartwatches but still prefer a more classic-looking timepiece for everyday wear? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic BT ticks both boxes. It’s got the traditional clock face with hands and stainless steel casing. Yet it will track your vital health metrics, from your oxygen levels to ECG monitoring to sleep tracking, let you participate in group workouts, and get live coaching. Of course, you can also listen to music, take calls, and text. But hurry, at almost $200 off, this deal won’t last long.
More Black Friday fitness deals
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker $49.00 (Was $99.95)
- Gold’s Gym Classic Weightlifting Wrist Wrap Gloves, Medium/Large $7.99 (Was $12.73)
The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2022
Black Friday TV deals
- TCL 65″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $228.00
- TCL 32″ Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series 32S331 $118.00 (Was $148.00)
- VIZIO 70″ Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $448.00
Black Friday home theater deals
- HP CC200 FHD LCD LED Projector with Roku Express Streaming Player and 84″ Mobile Projection Screen $137.00 (Was $199.99)
- TCL Alto 5+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar $59.00 (Was $79.99)
- Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player with Premium High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote $19.00
- onn. Full Motion TV Wall Mount for 50″ to 86″ TVs $32.00 (Was $47.58)
Black Friday audio deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $79.00 (Was $99.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip $79.00 (Was $131.39)
- JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds, True Wireless with Charging Case $9.88 (Was $24.88)
- Soundcore by Anker Flare 2 Portable Speaker $39.00 (Was $79.00)
Black Friday home deals
- iHome Bundle StickVac + AutoVac, Robot Vacuum $169.00 (Was $399.99)
- Hart 270pc Mechanics Tool Set $98.00 (Was $188.00)
- IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum $20.00 (Was $39.98)
Black Friday kitchen deals
- Henckels Silvercap 14-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set $89.00
- Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine $99.00 (Was $139.00)
- Gourmia 14 Qt. All-in-One Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator with 12 Cooking Functions $60.00
- Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26 Piece Plastic Food Storage Container Set $8.00
- Ninja Professional Blender 72 oz. XL Total Crushing®Pitcher $50.00
- Thyme & Table 32-Piece Cookware & Bakeware Nonstick Set $89.00
- Anchor Hocking 30-Piece Glass Food Storage and Bake Container Sets $20.00
- Gourmia 12-Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker $15.00