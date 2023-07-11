Amazon Prime Day Roomba deals: Automate your cleaning and save up to $400 on these robot vacuums
With smart mapping and customization, these robot vacuums can make quick work of cleaning.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you consider vacuuming a chore, Roomba’s robot vacuums can make the job a lot easier. With smart technology that maps your home, these vacuums can dispense with pet hair and go deep on your carpets to remove debris. And they’re on sale for Prime Day. You can save up to $400 on these handy devices through July 12 (while supplies last). But these deals will go fast, so hurry if you want to suck up more while spending less.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal $599.99 (Was $999.99)
iRobot
Makers of the Roombas, iRobot has been making robot vacuums since 2002, and the s9+ is its most powerful model yet. This model is designed with 40 times more suction power and senses when to go deep for stubborn debris. Ideal for pet owners, the s9+ features advanced sensors and smart mapping for systematic vacuuming of your home. The associated app also lets you control the location and schedule of cleaning. But you can also dispatch the Alexa-compatible device to clean up an unexpected spill with a voice command. Yes, this robot vacuum is still an investment, but it’s steeply discounted this Prime Day.
More Prime Day Roomba deals
- iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $499.99 (was $799.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity $164.99 (Was $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $199.99 (Was $399.99)
- iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal $349.98 (Was $599.99)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop $299.99 (Was $499.99)
More smart home Prime Day deals
- Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet $6.99 (was $9.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet $20.99 (Was $29.99)
- eufy Security C210(E110) Smart Lock, 5-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock, Built-in WiFi Deadbolt $76.99 (Was $139.99)
- eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell $69.99 (Was $149.99)