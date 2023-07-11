We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you consider vacuuming a chore, Roomba’s robot vacuums can make the job a lot easier. With smart technology that maps your home, these vacuums can dispense with pet hair and go deep on your carpets to remove debris. And they’re on sale for Prime Day. You can save up to $400 on these handy devices through July 12 (while supplies last). But these deals will go fast, so hurry if you want to suck up more while spending less.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

Makers of the Roombas, iRobot has been making robot vacuums since 2002, and the s9+ is its most powerful model yet. This model is designed with 40 times more suction power and senses when to go deep for stubborn debris. Ideal for pet owners, the s9+ features advanced sensors and smart mapping for systematic vacuuming of your home. The associated app also lets you control the location and schedule of cleaning. But you can also dispatch the Alexa-compatible device to clean up an unexpected spill with a voice command. Yes, this robot vacuum is still an investment, but it’s steeply discounted this Prime Day.

More Prime Day Roomba deals

More smart home Prime Day deals