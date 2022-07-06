$3.18. That’s how little it will cost Amazon Prime Members to upgrade to a fourth-generation Echo Dot with qualified trade-in right now. Prime Day hasn’t even started and you can already add Alexa to more rooms while keeping more money in your pocket. If you don’t have an older model to trade-in, or you have more than one speaker to replace (the trade-in offer is one per customer), the Echo Dot is currently only $19.99 for Prime Members—a whopping 60% off its $59.99 retail price.

The Echo Dot (4th Gen.) family makes our favorite smart speakers because these unobtrusive orbs are pintsized-but-powerful entry points into the wonderfully automated world of Alexa. The 1.6-inch front-facing speaker will play music from various streaming services—including Amazon Music, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify, and TuneIn. With the Alexa voice-controlled assistant enabled, you just have to request your favorite jam, or ask general questions, control compatible smart-home devices, make calls, play intercom with or get alerts from other Alexa devices on your local network, and much more.

Another great use for an Echo Dot is adding voice-command capabilities to a total home theater upgrade, like the immersive VIZIO Elevate, which is currently available on Amazon for $698, its lowest price ever. This 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos set-up (the pinnacle of the best VIZIO soundbars) has unique rotating speakers that help direct audio to form a 360-degree bubble around the listener. And plugging an Echo Dot into the auxiliary port will add even another dimension to the experience.

If you’re not looking to dot your home with speakers, Amazon has its other devices on sale, including the Fire TV Cube, which is $59.99, 50% off from its $119.99 retail price; the Amazon Halo Band, which is $44.98, 55% off of its $99.99 retail price; and the Halo View, which is also $44.98, 44% off of its $79.99 retail price. But don’t wait on these deals—they could be over before you know it.