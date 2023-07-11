The best Prime Day vacuum deals from Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Black+Decker, & more
Take advantage of big Amazon Prime Day discounts on essential appliances that don't suck at sucking up more mess for less.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Dyson is known for innovation and quality, reinventing what common household appliances can do. Lucky for us, some of their versatile vacuum cleaners and air purifiers are steeply discounted this Prime Day. Whether you’re looking for a premium or handheld model, you can find what you need and save hundreds this Prime Day.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $559.99 (Was $799.99)
Frustrated by cordless appliances that peter out before you finish the job? Consider Dyson’s Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is in it for the long haul. This all-in-one stick vacuum lasts for up to 2 hours on a single charge while providing 90% more suction power. It comes with a full-size cleaner head and three cleaning modes. Dyson’s DLS technology also detects different types of flooring, and the LCD screen displays run time and battery life. You can easily convert this stick vacuum into a handheld or car vacuum. So don’t miss the chance to save $200 on this handy appliance this Prime Day.
More Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums
- Dyson V12 Detect+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $449.99 (Was $649.99)
- Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $619.98 (Was $749.99)
- Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $424.50 (Was $599.99)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $349.99 (Was $464.99)
- Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum Cleaner $393.99 (was $599.99)
Prime Day deals on Bissell vacuums and cleaners
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, Green, 1400B – Carpet Steam Cleaners $86 (Was $123.59)
- BISSELL CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Full-Size Vacuum Cleaner $97.99 (Was $137.04)
- BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum $166.99 (Was $278.09)
- BISSELL CrossWave Cordless Max All in One Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $199.99 (Was $411.99)
- BISSELL Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $209 (Was $329.59)
Prime day deals on Shark and BLACK+DECKER vacuums and cleaners
- Shark CH964AMZ 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, Hepa Filter, Anti-Allergen Technology, Swivel Steering $99.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum $129.99 (Was $249.99)
- Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll $159.99 (Was $229.99)
- Shark AW201 HydroVac Cordless Pro XL 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop & Self-Cleaning System $199.99 (Was $359.99)
- Shark IZ662H Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with IQ Display, DuoClean PowerFins & MultiFLEX $249.99 (Was $449.99)
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Handheld Vacuum $59.00 (Was $89.99)
- BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum, Cordless $25.99 (Was $34.99)
Prime Day deals on Roomba robot vacuums
- iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal $599.99 (Was $999.99)
- iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $499.99 (was $799.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity $164.99 (Was $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $199.99 (Was $399.99)
- iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal $349.98 (Was $599.99)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop $299.99 (Was $499.99)
Prime Day deals on Dyson air purifiers
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan $369.99 (Was $499.99)
- Dyson Purifier Cool™ Autoreact TP7A Air Purifier and Fan $349.99 (Was $549.99)
- Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ TP09 Air Purifier and Fan $499.99 (was $699.99)