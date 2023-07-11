We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You don’t need to be serious about home repair or DIY projects to invest in a decent set of tools. It’s frustrating to have to ask a friend to borrow what you need or realize you’re working inefficiently because your tool isn’t reliable or powerful enough. Thankfully, Craftsman has you covered with a flurry of Prime Day deals on all the essential tools you’ll need in your garage or closet.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

Everybody who does even cursory work around their place deserves to have a few good power tools around, and this four-piece set from CRAFTSMAN is a single-purchase solution. The set includes a cordless drill, cordless impact driver, circular saw, and LED light. This is everything you’ll need to build and assemble furniture, wall mount a TV, install an outdoor home security system, or more intricate tasks like cutting molding for your house. Each of these tools runs on battery power, so you’ll never have to worry about doing work in a hard-to-reach place—though you’ll need to be mindful of keeping them charged.

Each piece in this collection is worth owning, but having them all in a single place is convenient. We’re especially fond of the LED light in this collection, which will come in handy even when the other tools aren’t in use. If you’ve mostly been sticking to hand tools but find yourself wanting to save time or putting off projects because they’d be too much of a pain, Craftsman’s tool set could be the right solution.

The best Craftsman tool Prime Day deals