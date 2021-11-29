There’s never really a bad time to invest in a good vacuum, but Cyber Monday is definitely a great time. While there are plenty of robot vacuum cleaners to choose from, iRobot’s classic Roombas can’t steer you wrong. They come with a bevy of special components—like the j7+’s pet waste feature, which allows it to avoid any solid waste from your furry friends—to suit your specific needs.

iRobot is offering Cyber Monday deals on multiple Roomba models. These are some of the best discounts you can get today.

This model uses a three stage cleaning system to reach every crevice. It uses sensors to navigate around furniture and avoid crashing down the stairs. It runs for 90 minutes before taking itself to the dock to recharge, and you can program it to clean on your own schedule.

The Roomba j7+ avoids your pet’s poop—on purpose. It also circumvents objects like furniture or stray toys to clean more efficiently. You can customize it to clean certain areas more thoroughly, and it uses an enclosed bag system to empty its own bin.

Get a deep clean that you barely have to think about. This model mops, vacuums, and empties itself for up to 60 days. Use your Google or Amazon voice assistant to control it, and customize which areas of the house you want the vacuum to avoid.

