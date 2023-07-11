We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Mosquitos can ruin a beautiful summer night outdoors faster than a noise complaint or spoiled potato salad. Thermacell’s clever repellent devices rely on rechargeable batteries and undetectable diffused liquid to create a mosquito-free dome around you and your pals. The devices are small, portable, rechargeable, and affordable. And these Amazon Prime Day Thermacell deals make them positively irresistible. Unless you really like scratching bug bites. Then you can do your own thing.

This is the most robust Thermacell model that Amazon has on sale for Prime Day. It lasts for up to nine hours on a single charge, and it creates a 20-foot mosquito-free zone around the device. I’ve used one of these (and its previous versions) for several summers now, and I consider them essential outdoor gear. It’s small, silent, and effective. If you don’t need a full nine hours of coverage, you can save $10 more and get the 5.5-hour battery models listed below. The light blue one is the cheapest. I’m not a big fan of the color, but I’ll put up with it to save the extra $3.

Continuing with the trend of some Thermacell colors checking in cheaper than others, this dark blue model of the 15-foot mosquito barrier is an extra $2 cheaper than the rest of the colorways. For $12.99, it’s worth it to grab a couple of these to keep in the car or anywhere else you might find yourself trying to chill out without mosquitos constantly vying for your delicious blood.