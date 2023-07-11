Save on EGO electric lawnmowers and yard tools for Amazon Prime Day
These Amazon Prime Day deals on EGO Power+ yard tools offer some of the lowest prices we have seen this year.
Electric yard tools have come a long way in recent years. You don’t need a long cord to get tangled on everything, and batteries last long enough to actually get the work done before they cut out. These Amazon Prime Day deals on EGO electric yard tools offer the lowest prices we’ve seen this year (and the lowest ever in some cases) on popular EGO tools like chainsaws, trimmers, and mowers. When you order one of these, ensure you get a battery to go with it if it’s not included. We’ve indicated which devices come with batteries, but always double-check so you’re not stuck when your new tool arrives.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
EGO Power+ lawnmowers
- EGO Power+ LM2130SP 21-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Select Cut Lawn Mower $439 (was $576)
- EGO Power+ LM2150SP 21-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Select Cut XP Lawn Mower $424 (was $579)
EGO Power+ Chainsaws
- EGO Power+ CS1400 14-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Chainsaw $175(was $239)
- EGO Power+ MPS1000 10.5-Inch Pole Saw & Power Head $175 (was $219)
- EGO Power+ CS1800 18-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Chain Saw $195 (was $259)
EGO Power+ Blowers
- EGO Power+ LB6504 650 CFM Variable-Speed 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Leaf Blower 5.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $195 (was $279)
- EGO Power+ LB5302 3-Speed Turbo 56-Volt 530 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower 2.5Ah Battery and Charger Included $152 (was $199)
EGO Power+ Trimmers
- EGO Power+ ST1523S 15-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion String Trimmer Battery and Charger Included $199 (was $269)
- EGO Power+ ST1502SA 15-Inch 56-Volt Cordless String Trimmer with Rapid Reload and Split Shaft 2.5Ah Battery and Charger Included $139 (was $199)
- EGO Power+ ST1520S 15-Inch String Trimmer with POWERLOAD and Carbon Fiber Split Shaft $149 (was $199)
More EGO Power+ tools and accessories
- EGO Power+ PAD1500 Nexus Escape 150W Power Inverter $84(was $119)
- EGO Power+ LT1000 Portable Area Light, 5 Brightness Settings, Up to 10,000 Lumens $109 (was $159)
- EGO PST3041 Portable Power Station for Indoor and Outdoor Use Included, 3000W Nexus PowerStation w/ (4) 5.0Ah Battery $1,299 (was $1,499)
- EGO Power+ PST3040 3000W Nexus Portable Power Station for Indoor and Outdoor Use $419 (was $599)