Get an Amazon-exclusive Dyson bundle that’s cheaper than the Airwrap itself with this Prime Day sale

The viral Dyson Airwrap is all over TikTok and is a beauty influencer’s favorite tool. As a regular person who also owns an Airwrap, I can say it’s one of my favorite beauty products I own. My hair dries in less than 10 minutes thanks to the Coanda effect, which creates a high-speed vortex of air for speedy styling, and I always get compliments on my hair when I use it. This bundle makes the Airwrap even cheaper at $549.99, and you get two products for free. The standalone Airwrap isn’t on sale, which means you’re missing out if you don’t take advantage of this deal.

Unlike other hair stylers, the Airwrap uses hot air instead of direct heat to style your hair. The result is less damaging and gives you hair commercial-worthy voluminous locks. You get the standard accouterments when purchasing this bundle, including the 1.2- and 1.6-inch long barrels, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, Coanda smoothing drying, round volumizing brush, filter cleaning brush, the main body, and storage case. You get a storage bag—perfect for taking it on the road—and a detangling comb for prepping your hair pre- Airwrap. That’s a $85 value you get for free. There’s no perfect time to get an Airwrap than now.

If the Airwrap is still out of your budget, the Shark Flex Style, which is that company’s take on the multi-styler concept, is on sale for $237.48, down from $299.99. If straighteners are more your jam, Dyson’s Airstrait straightener is $100 off, down to $399 from $499.99. You can use it to straighten your hair when it’s wet. Check out more of our favorite beauty and skincare Prime Day deals, and grab these hair stylers before they sell out.