Labor Day parties are fun. Cleaning up all the crumbs, dirt, and outdoor detritus your guests have tracked into your home is not. Make party clean-up easier by having the iRobot Roomba j7—on sale for $399.00, down from $599.99—work its magic during the shindig.

The Roomba j7 employs visual navigation and obstacle avoidance, meaning you won’t have to worry about it getting stuck on a rogue sock or stray sandal while you entertain. Its dual multi-surface rubber brushes and powerlifting suction make short work of pet hair, or messes on carpet and hard floors. It also avoids pet accidents on purpose—no need to fret about what it will do to your home when not in sight.

You can also use the iRobot Home App to create personalized cleaning suggestions, like cleaning more frequently during the party or after when you’re cleaning up. It works with Alexa and Google-enabled devices, which you can use in tandem with the Roomba Home App to command it to clean messes as they happen.

If you want a completely hands-off experience and don’t want to worry about dirt disposal, the iRobot Roomba s9+ (the j7’s cousin) is on sale for $799, down $200.99 from $999.99. The s9+ has four times the suction power than the j7 and empties on its own for up to 60 days. You can use the time saved emptying the Roomba on planning parties and use this deal to get multiple Roombas and make them fight BattleBots-style.