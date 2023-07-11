We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nobody likes to think about needing to get power during emergency situations, but that’s where Jackery’s Prime Day 2023 deals come in handy. The company’s portable generators can help keep your devices topped up for several days, and its solar panels will enable you to recharge the generator indefinitely—weather permitting. While this type of gear has been primarily used by campers, these deals bring it down to reasonable prices for use at home. Keeping a generator in your closet or garage means you’ll know exactly where to turn if the power goes out. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and Jackery’s Prime Day deals make it easier than ever to stay prepared.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

All of Jackery’s Prime Day 2023 deals are impressive, but we like this bundle of its Solar Generator 2000 Pro and a pair of SolarSaga panels. The high-capacity, long-lifespan lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) generator is powerful enough to power a coffee maker for three continuous hours. It has more than enough capacity to recharge your smartphone, tablet, and even a laptop several times over. The generator is packed with ports, including two USB-A, two USB-C, and three AC outlets exposed on its front face. An LCD screen shows its current power level along with how much energy is being absorbed—either through an outlet or solar panels—or outputted. The included solar panels can fully charge the Solar Generator 2000 in under eight hours under the right conditions. One of our favorite features with this solar generator is its handle, which makes it easy to carry around a campsite or up and down stairs at home. This bundle is an investment, but you’ll be thankful to have made it each time you’re in a place without easily accessible power.

The best Jackery solar generator Prime Day deals