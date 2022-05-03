Nobody likes vacuuming their floors. A study by Yelp found that sweeping and vacuuming are among the top five most hated chores in America. And mopping isn’t exactly a picnic, either. That’s why getting a combination vacuum-mop, which gives you the ability to sweep, vacuum, and mop your floors at the same, is a game-changer. It’s quicker. It’s easier. It eliminates the need to sling a bucket of dirty water around or figure out how to clean that nasty broom. Finding the best vacuum-mop combo for you is a little more complicated than picking out a standard stick vacuum but we’ve done the legwork to select and highlight some of the best options currently on the market.

How we picked the best vacuum-mop combos

As a freelance journalist for over 10 years, I’ve reviewed home and tech products for publications including CNN Underscored, NBC News Select, Popular Mechanics, Architectural Digest, Tom’s Guide, The Daily Beast, USA Today’s Reviewed, Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and Bob Vila. Our personal vacuum-mop combo selections are based on personal testing, extensive research, recommendations from fellow critics, and user impressions.

What to consider when buying the best vacuum-mop combos

Most vacuum-mop combos operate differently than, say, regular stick vacuums. Instead of dust bins, the majority of vacuum-mop combos have clean water tanks and dirty water tanks. They focus more on using brush rollers to clean wet and dry messes—and most are designed specifically for hard floors instead of carpet.

When picking the best vacuum-mop combo for cleaning your home, keep in mind that their functionality, ease of use, and emptying procedures can all vary from model to model. Some elements, like longer battery life, are always better but many things will come down to personal taste. Either way, it’s important to keep them in mind to ensure you pick the vacuum-mop combo that meets your needs.

Functionality

Vacuum-mop combos come in most of the same shapes and sizes as standard vacuum cleaners. Most upright vacuums are relatively lightweight, making them easy to push on the floor. On the other hand, a handheld vacuum may be more convenient for countertop spills or to clean your car. A robot vacuum can be controlled via your smartphone or voice commands, so you don’t have to do any cleaning at all.

It’s also important to keep in mind what kinds of surfaces you need to clean. Some vacuum-mop combos are made to clean both hard floors and area rugs. Others work well on hard floors and carpets. Some vacuum-mop combos can vacuum and steam your floors at the same time. Make sure you pick a vacuum-mop combo that can do everything you want it to.

Corded vs cordless

Most of the vacuum-mop combos on our list are cordless, but we made sure to include a corded version as well. A corded vacuum can feel tedious since you have to be mindful of the cords and you’re limited in how far you can vacuum/mop. An extension cord can extend the length but some manufacturers warn against using one. On the other hand, cordless vacuums tend to last a short amount of time relative to most electronics, so a corded vacuum spares you from having to charge between cleanings.

Dual water tank

Some vacuum-mop combos feature a dual water tank with two chambers: One with clean water that you fill to mop the floor and another that fills with dirty water afterward. It’s an incredibly useful feature that ensures you aren’t cleaning your floor with dirty water. Sadly, you’re less likely to find a dual water tank on a robot vacuum or a handheld model.

Cleaning/self-cleaning process

Some vacuum-mop combos have a self-cleaning process, which means you don’t have to worry about cleaning those nasty brush rollers. The self-cleaning process typically entails putting the machine on the docking station and pressing a button to start the clean cycle, which runs for less than a minute. A self-cleaning feature doesn’t mean the vacuum and mop don’t need to be emptied, though. You will still need to empty and clean the dirty water tank, filters, etc.

If the vacuum-mop combo doesn’t have a self-cleaning process, you’ll need to clean the tanks, filters, and scrubbing pads manually after every use. Some vacuum-mop combos have machine washable pads, and/or an option to forego cleaning by using disposable pads.

Separately, some mops suggest you use a cleaning solution rather than water. Using a mop that requires a proprietary solution can make the mop more expensive to use over time, especially compared to those that clean with water.

The best vacuum-mop combos: Reviews & Recommendations

There are great vacuum-mop combos in many shapes and sizes, with different sets of features. So, to make selecting one easier, we’ve narrowed it down to the best. Regardless of what you’re looking for, one of these should get you wet/dry cleaning in no time.

Best overall: Tineco Floor One S5

Buy it used or refurbished from: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Tineco Floor One S5 is a multi-purpose vacuum-mop combo with more features than we can count.

Specs

Type: Upright

Upright Weight: 9.92 pounds

9.92 pounds Dual water tank: Yes

Yes Battery life: 35 minutes

Pros

Self-cleaning mode

LED display

Voice prompts

Cleans right up against the wall

App integration

Cons

Recommends proprietary cleaning solution

There are a lot of reasons to love the Tineco Floor One. It has large water tanks so you can clean longer without stopping, yet weighs just under 10 pounds and doesn’t take up much space. It gets decent battery life by vacuum standards—up to 35 minutes on a single charge. It’s also very maneuverable, with enhanced edge cleaning and swivel steering, so it can clean right up against the wall and can also get hard-to-reach spots around furniture.

The Floor One’s best feature, though, is its self-cleaning cycle. With the press of a button, it removes debris from the brush roller and tube. Its LED display lets you monitor several features and actions, including remaining battery time, modes, and when the dirty water tank is full or the clean water tank is empty. You can also monitor power through the Tineco smartphone app, as well as set up cleaning reminder notifications. Truly, it has every feature you could want in a standing vacuum/mop.

Best for pet hair: Bissell Crosswave Cordless Max

Buy it used or refurbished from: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Bissell Crosswave Cordless Max can clean both hard floors and area carpets and is a great choice for pet owners.

Specs

Type: Upright

Upright Weight: 11.5 pounds

11.5 pounds Dual water tank: Yes

Yes Battery life: 30 minutes

Pros

Cleans area rugs

Edge cleaning

Self-cleaning

Connects to Bissell App

Cons

Recommends proprietary cleaning solution

Bissell is known for making excellent vacuums for households with pets, and the Bissell Crosswave Cordless Max continues that tradition. It can pick up both dry debris (like hair) and wet debris at the same time. It’s adept at vacuuming and cleaning hard floors, as well as area rugs. The Crosswave Cordless Max can fit right up against baseboards and corners for a more complete clean. Of course, it has a dual water tank to make your mopping most efficient. The self-cleaning cycle also drastically cuts down on how much work you have to put into cleaning the vacuum.

A 30-minute battery life sounds short but is actually average for upright wet-dry vacuum cleaners. Hopefully, that’s enough time to pick up all the rogue hair around your home during shedding season.

Best robot vacuum-mop: Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

Buy it used or refurbished from: eBay

Why it made the cut: It’s expensive but worth it considering everything the Roborock S7+ can do.

Specs

Type: Robot

Robot Weight: 15.43 pounds

15.43 pounds Dual water tank: No

No Battery life: 180 minutes

Pros

sonic vibration scrubbing

Self-emptying dock

Clean hard floors and carpets at the same time

Intelligent mop lift

Has dustbin and water tank

Voice control

Multi-floor mapping

Cons

No dual water tank

Robot vacuums are everywhere, but automated vacuum-mop combos aren’t as common. The Roborock S7+ brings new convenience to automated cleaning. It uses sonic vibration technology to scrub hard floors up to 3,000 times each minute. Its 300ml water tank stores enough water to mop up without frequently refilling it. On the vacuuming front, it has a self-emptying dock with enough room to hold several weeks’ worth of debris before it needs to be emptied.

It’s also a smart robot. The S7+ can recognize when it’s approaching carpet and will lift the mop portion to avoid dragging it. That said, you can also choose to create a no-mop zone to keep the robot away from carpeting. Using precision mapping, you can create a map of your home and identify which areas and rooms to vacuum and/or mop, and even which areas to specifically avoid.

Compatible with a Roborock app—as well as Alexa, Siri, and Google Home—the S7+ will automatically return to its charging dock when water or power runs low, then pick up where it left off after a refresh. If you’d prefer a robot vacuum-mop combo, Roborock currently sets the standard.

Best with steam: Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Vacuum

Buy it used or refurbished from: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Bissell Symphony lets you steam clean your floor, and choose between reusable or disposable pads.

Specs

Type: Upright (corded)

Upright (corded) Weight: 9.74 pounds

9.74 pounds Dual water tank: No

No Battery life: N/A

Pros

Steam mops and steam vacuums

Uses both reusable and disposable pads

Hands-free emptying

Cons

Only one water tank

The Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Vacuum lets you use the vacuum function separately as a stick vacuum or you can use it simultaneously with the steam function. There are actually two steam settings: low steam and high steam. Low steam works best for standard cleaning on delicate surfaces like sealed hardwoods and laminates. Having a high steam option helps when you have sticky messes to clean on more durable floors.

The vacuum cleaner also lets you choose between using machine-washable microfiber mop pads, which are better for sealed hardwoods and laminate floors, or Steamboost disposable pads, which can be used on any type of hard floors. When you’re dealing with pet messes, it can be convenient to switch to disposable pads that you throw away.

Best budget: Tineco iFloor3

Buy it used or refurbished from: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Tineco iFloor3 is a smaller, cheaper version of our top pick, the Tineco Floor One S5, and still cleans like a champ.

Specs

Type: Upright

Upright Weight: 9.9 pounds

9.9 pounds Dual water tank: Yes

Yes Battery life: 25 minutes

Pros

Self-cleaning feature

Inexpensive

LED display

Cons

Recommends proprietary cleaning solution

The Tineco iFloor3 is effectively a less expensive version of our top pick, the Tineco Floor One S5. It has the same dual water tank, swivel steering, and self-cleaning functionality that drew us to it. It also has a digital display that shows the remaining battery power and other information. To drop the price, the iFloor3 ditches the companion app and voice assistance. It also has a smaller battery—the estimated life is 25 minutes, versus 35 minutes on the S5. It also does not automatically control suction and water flow. On the other hand, it costs $200 less. Seems like a fair trade to us.

Buy it used or refurbished from: Amazon

Why it made the cut: The Black+Decker Wet/Dry Handheld Vacuum is easy to carry, easy to use, and is also cordless.

Specs

Type: Handheld

Handheld Weight: 2.01 pounds

2.01 pounds Dual water tank: N/A

N/A Battery life: Info not available

Pros

Washable foam filter

Lightweight

Can be used on multiple surfaces

Cons

No dual water tank

Having a handheld vacuum-mop combo such as the Black+Decker Wet/Dry Handheld Vacuum is incredibly convenient. It’s cordless, lightweight, and easy to bring exactly where you need it to clean a quick stain or spill. It works on both hard floors and carpets, making it a great kitchen companion and useful for tight spaces like a car. It comes with a wall-mount for convenient storage and charging.

FAQs

Q: How do I maintain my vacuum-mop combo? The best way to keep your vacuum-mop combo running is to keep it clean. We recommend cleaning its brush rolls after every use. (That’s why we love a self-cleaning model!)



For self-cleaning upright vacuums, you should fill the clean water tank with water and solution, then place the vacuum on the docking station and press the clean cycle button. That will start a cleaning cycle that lasts for less than a minute. When the cycle ends, remove the vacuum and wipe the tray, then empty the dirty water tank. You should also clean the filters, screens, and water tanks with warm water and mild detergent.



With robot vacuum-mop combos, you should clean the mop cloth after each use, and clean the washable filters and main brush every two weeks. Clean the rest of it, including the side brush, charging contacts, cliff sensors, carpet sensors, and main wheels each month with a soft dry cloth. Q: Can you use a vacuum-mop combo on all surfaces? Different vacuums work better on some surfaces than others, and the same is true for vacuum-mop combos. All vacuum-mops can be used on hard floors, including sealed wood, vinyl, and tile. The Roborock S7+ and Black+Decker can be used on both hard floors and carpets, and the Bissell Crosswave can be used on hard floors and area rugs. We always recommend taking stock of what surfaces you’ll need to clean before buying a vacuum, so you can pick a model that will excel wherever you use it. Q: Is there a robot vacuum that also mops? Of course. While they aren’t as common as robot vacuums, there are a few robot mops out there, as well as a few vacuum-mop combos. We currently recommend the Roborock S7+ if you’re looking for a robot that can vacuum and mop.

Final thoughts on the best vacuum-mop combos

Having a single device that can mop your floor and suck up dirt at the same time makes it easier to clean your home quickly. The best vacuum-mop combos include options that will work wonders in any home on any surface.