We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

We’re entering the season of eating—starting with Halloween candy, heading through the Thanksgiving feasts, and ending with the appetizers and champagne toast on New Year’s Eve. Why not take a counterintuitive approach and take advantage of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on fitness gear? We made sure to include plenty of options that make breaking a sweat fun (and don’t forget the recovery tools, like percussion massagers). Just remember: The discounts end at midnight, so be sure to take advantage while you can.

How about a rowing machine and a weight machine in one? Sunny Health & Fitness’s Dual-Function Magnetic Rowing Machine lets you combine an aerobic workout with a strength session. With eight levels of resistance, you can work up a good sweat. Then afterward build up your upper-body strength by using the handlebar for bicep curls and a shoulder workout. The seat is padded and comfortable and the grip on the handlebar is non-slip. And at $130 off, it’s a great deal.

