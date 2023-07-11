The best EF ECOFLOW generator Prime Day deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Campers, travelers, and the perpetually prepared should all take note of EF ECOFLOW’s deals on solar generators and related gear. The company has slashed the prices on its best gear for Prime Day 2023, which makes right now the best time to invest in portable power stations or solar panels. These items come in handy during emergencies—multi-day blackouts, for example—or when you need some juice during a long trip in a rural area. Regardless of your power needs, ECOFLOW has you covered.

ECOFLOW is known for its portable generators and solar panels, so it makes sense that its best Prime Day 2023 deal is a bundle that includes both of them. The DELTA2 is a 1024 Watt Hour generator with 15 outlets, including four USB-A ports and a standard AC port. The generator holds enough juice to fully recharge a smartphone up to 89 times or run a refrigerator for up to 14 hours. These specs are only helpful in extreme circumstances but speak to the DELTA2’s power. ECOFLOW says the battery technology in this generator allows you to charge it over 3,000 times before it needs to be replaced. This basically translates to around a decade of daily use. You can recharge the DELTA2 by plugging it into an outlet, but it also supports charging via a solar panel. The 220W panel ECOFLOW included in this bundle can recharge it in roughly six hours under ideal conditions. A foldable stand built into the solar panel’s case makes it easy to prop up at the best possible angle.

