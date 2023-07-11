60+ Prime Day deals under $50 that are worth your time
These deals shouldn't be taken for granted.
Amazon’s Prime Day is a great time to save on tens of thousands of items, big and small, but some of the best deals we’ve found will cost you less than $50. We’ve broken the deals down by category so it is easier for you to scroll through. Whether you’re interested in some new cookware to expand your culinary ambitions or just want a more reliable way to stream video on an older TV, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer $49.99 (Was $79.99)
Ninja’s air fryer is an excellent value at its normal price, but this Prime Day deal makes it a no-brainer kitchen upgrade for anyone short on counter space. The air fryer has a two-quart capacity—perfect for cooking meals for one or two people—and a single dial on its front side. You only need to set your cooking time because Ninja’s air fryer only has one heat setting: 400 degrees, which is fine for cooking fresh and frozen foods or reheating leftovers. If you’ve been curious about air fryers but aren’t sure they’re worth the cost or space, don’t skip this Prime Day deal.
The best Prime Day tool deals under $50
- Bosch BM5000 Fast Spiral Masonry Set, $6.99 (Was $21.09)
- Bosch Cobalt M42 Drill Bit, $33.97 (Was $144.79)
- Bosch BM5000 Fast Spiral Masonry Set, $10.30 (Was $21.09)
- Greenworks Cordless Power Inverter $38.20 (Was $49.99)
- CRAFTSMAN Circular Saw, $39.99 (Was $59)
The best Prime Day kitchen deals under $50
- Calphalon Pizza Pan with Holes, $19.99 (Was $32.99)
- Calphalon Classic 3.5 Quart Saucepan with Lid, $47.99 (Was $79.99)
- FoodSaver GameSaver Vacuum Sealer Bags, $39.99 (Was $82.49)
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Bags for Airtight Food Storage and Sous Vide, $16.99 (Was $24.99)
- FoodSaver Quart Vacuum Seal Bags, $22.99 (Was $29.99)
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Bags for Extra Large Items, $25.99 (Was $35.99)
- YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, $26.60 (Was $38)
- YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug, $29.40 (Was $42)
- YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug, $19.50 (Was $30)
- YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator, $12.50 (Was $25)
- YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler, $17.50 (Was $25)
- YETI Rambler 46 oz Bottle, $38.50 (Was $55)
- Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, $22.99 (Was $29.99)
The best Prime Day outdoor deals under $50
- Two-dozen Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls White $34 (Was $43)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Repeller with 20’ Protection Zone and 5.5-hour battery $29 (was $39)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller blue $26 (was $39)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller dark blue $29 (was $39)
- Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in burnt orange $15 (was $20)
- Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller with 15-foot zone $15 (was $20)
- Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in light blue $15 (was $20)
- Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in beige $14.39 (was $20)
- Celestron PowerSeeker Refractor Telescope $41.99 (Was $63.95)
- Celestron Travel Scope $41.96 (Was $74.95)
- Celestron – 60mm Travel Scope DX $47.95 (Was $59.97)
- Celestron Nature 10×25 Monocular $31.46 (Was $56.95)
The best Prime Day games and toys deals under $50
- LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit $42 (was $59)
- LEGO Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch House Farm Set $23 (was $35)
- LEGO Friends Emma’s Art School House Set $49 (was $67.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Classic Creative Building Time 10978 Bricks Box $31.50 (was $45)
- LEGO Architecture London Skyline 21034 Collectible Model Building Kit $27 (was $40)
- MAGNA-TILES Classic 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set $35 (was $49)
- MAGNA-TILES Cars – Green & Yellow 2-Piece Magnetic Construction Set $10 (was $15)
- Wizards of the Coast Game Night: Free-for-All 2022 $37 (was $50)
- Magic: The Gathering Phyrexia: All Will Be One Bundle $37 (was $45)
- Magic: The Gathering Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Deck 2 + Collector Booster Sample Pack $30 (was $47)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Deck – Coven Counters $23 (was $45)
- Magic The Gathering The Brothers War Gift Bundle $45 (was $50)
- Magic The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Cabaretti Cacophony $22 (was $44)
- Magic: The Gathering Pioneer Challenger Decks 2021 – Orzhov Auras $19 (was $38)
- Magic The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Deck – Vampiric Bloodline $26 (was $34)
- Magic The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Maestros Massacre $24 (was $44)
- Magic The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Riveteers Rampage $28 (was $38)
The best Prime Day home deals under $50
- CleverMade Collapsible Storage Bins 62L $54.99 (Was $74.99)
- CleverMade Collapsible Milk Crates $37.99 (Was $49.99)
- CleverMade Collapsible Plastic Grocery Shopping Baskets $37.99 (Was $48.29)
- CleverMade Collapsible Laundry Caddy $32.99 ($44.99)
- CleverMade Collapsible Fabric Laundry Basket $38.99 (Was $49.99)
- CleverMade Maverick Collapsible Cooler Bag 50-Can, Insulated $42.99 (Was $59.99)
- CleverMade SnapBasket 30 Can Soft-Sided Collapsible Cooler: 20 Liter Insulated $24.99 (Was $34.99)
- CleverMade 6 Can Cooler Sleeve – Insulated 6-Pack Cooler Tube $13.99 (Was $19.99)
- BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum, Cordless $25.99 (Was $34.99)
- Hydrow Foam Roller for Exercise, Deep Tissue Massage, Muscle Recovery $34 (Was $40)
- Hydrow Yoga Blocks $25.50 (Was $30)
The best Prime Day tech deals under $50
- Roku Express $19.99 (Was $29.99)
- Roku Express 4K+ $27.99 (Was $39.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K $34.99 (Was $49.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet $6.99 (was $9.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet $20.99 (Was $29.99)
- Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $28.99 (Was $69.99)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $24.90 (Was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud $47 (Was $79.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $22.99 (Was $49.99)
- Amazon Fire 7, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen), $22.99 (Was $49.99)
- Echo Pop, $17.99 (Was $39.99)
- All-new Echo Buds (2023 Release), $34.99 (Was $49.99)
More Prime Day deals below
