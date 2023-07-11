We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’ve all been through it: You get off the bus/subway/car and go on your merry way. Then, at your destination—or hours later when you’re home—the devastating realization washes over you: I left my water bottle/travel mug on the [insert least favorite public transport line]. Thankfully, considering the recent heatwaves, you can get reusable water bottles and coffee travel mugs from Contigo, Yeti, Camelbak, and more on sale this Prime Day and get a replacement, or stock up for the inevitable re-losing. Since they ship with Prime, you won’t even need to leave your house to get one. Look at what happened the last time you left the house (maybe it’s time to invest in some of the home-gym equipment that is also on sale right now).

This receptacle from Contigo is our best budget pick for the best coffee travel mug. And, thanks to Prime Day, you get it even cheaper at $17, down from its usual $25.99 price. It’s leak- and spill-proof and can fit in most car cup holders and under most single-serve coffeemakers. Simply press the Autoseal button to open the lid’s mouth hole and take a sip. Additionally, a button lock stops any accidental Autoseal button presses. Plus, as the name “Easy-Clean Lid” implies, the lid is easy to clean, and there are no small parts to misplace when throwing it in the dishwasher. You can even get a Contigo travel mug two-pack for 24.99—47% off its $47.49 price.

Here are more water bottle deals we found for Prime Day

