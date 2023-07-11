The best reusable water bottle deals from Contigo, Yeti, Hydro Flash & more for Prime Day
Replace lost reusable water bottles of yore this Prime Day with major savings on some of the most popular brands.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’ve all been through it: You get off the bus/subway/car and go on your merry way. Then, at your destination—or hours later when you’re home—the devastating realization washes over you: I left my water bottle/travel mug on the [insert least favorite public transport line]. Thankfully, considering the recent heatwaves, you can get reusable water bottles and coffee travel mugs from Contigo, Yeti, Camelbak, and more on sale this Prime Day and get a replacement, or stock up for the inevitable re-losing. Since they ship with Prime, you won’t even need to leave your house to get one. Look at what happened the last time you left the house (maybe it’s time to invest in some of the home-gym equipment that is also on sale right now).
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug $17 (Was $25.99)
Contigo
This receptacle from Contigo is our best budget pick for the best coffee travel mug. And, thanks to Prime Day, you get it even cheaper at $17, down from its usual $25.99 price. It’s leak- and spill-proof and can fit in most car cup holders and under most single-serve coffeemakers. Simply press the Autoseal button to open the lid’s mouth hole and take a sip. Additionally, a button lock stops any accidental Autoseal button presses. Plus, as the name “Easy-Clean Lid” implies, the lid is easy to clean, and there are no small parts to misplace when throwing it in the dishwasher. You can even get a Contigo travel mug two-pack for 24.99—47% off its $47.49 price.
Here are more water bottle deals we found for Prime Day
Stanley
- Stanley Classic Stay Chill Vacuum Insulated Pint Glass Tumbler $15.43 (Was $20)
- Stanley Classic Flask 8oz with Never-Lose Cap $22 (Was $26)
- Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw $31 (Was $40)
- Stanley GO Quick Flip GO Bottle 36oz $24.80 (Was $28)
- Stanley The Legendary Camp Mug 12oz Matte Black $19.19 (Was $23)
- Stanley The Travel Mug Hammertone Green 16 oz. $33.95 (was $36)
Hydro Flask
- Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, 24 oz., Sea Grass $28.22 (Was $39.95)
- Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, 24 oz., Black $30.36 (Was $39.95)
- Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, 24. oz, Goji $34.04 (Was $39.95)
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid, 32 oz., Goji $44.95 (Was $49.95)
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap $35.28 (Was $49.95)
Yeti
- YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler $24.50 (Was $35)
- YETI Roadie 24 Cooler, $175 (Was $250)
- YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, $26.60 (Was $38)
- YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug, $29.40 (Was $42)
- YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug, $19.50 (Was $30)
- YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator, $15 (Was $25)
Contigo
- Contigo River North Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler $19.99 (Was $32.99)
- Contigo Fit Shake & Go 2.0 Shaker Bottle, 2-Pack $12.99 (Was $17.99)
- Contigo Trekker Kids Water Bottle with Spill-Proof Lid $9.99 (Was $13.99)
- Contigo Ashland Chill 2.0 Stainless Steel Water Bottle 2-Pack $29.99 (Was $42.99)
- Contigo Ashland Chill 2.0 Stainless Steel Water Bottle $16.99 (Was $23.99)
- Contigo Ashland 2.0 Leak-Proof Tritan Plastic Water Bottle 2-Pack $19.99 (Was $25.97)
- Contigo Wells Plastic Filter Water Bottle with Leak-Proof Straw Lid and Replacement Filter $17 (Was $32.99)
- Contigo Cortland Spill-Proof Water Bottle $9.99 (Was $14.99)
- Contigo Kids Spill-Proof Tumbler with Leak-Proof Lid and Straw $11.99 (Was $17.99)
Bubba
- Bubba Hero XL Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug $16.99 (Was $23.99)
- Bubba Radiant Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 32 oz. Dark Lavender $16.99 (Was $23.99)
- Bubba Radiant Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 24 oz. Electric Berry $14.99 (Was $21.99)