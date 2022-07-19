If you’re loving the beach and the hikes but not loving all the sand and dirt you bring inside during the summer, a robot vacuum might be an excellent choice for you. Woot, an Amazon company that offers daily deals and limited-time offers on some of your favorite products, is selling a factory reconditioned iRobot Roomba 630 Robot Vacuum in Gray for $129.99, more than $150 off its regular retail price.

Roomba is one of our favorite robot vacuum brands, earning a well-deserved place on our best robot vacuums list. The iRobot Roomba 630 is great for those who are looking for a base model that can vacuum dirt, dust, hair, and debris from carpets, hardwood, tile, and laminate floors. Its iAdapt technology allows the robot to automatically adjust to different floor types as it glides across your home. A patented three-stage cleaning system gets rid of dirt from the wall edges to the floor, while AeroVac technology pulls hair and debris off Roomba’s brushes and guides it to the back of the AeroVac bin to hold more debris than before. For peace of mind with your super savings, all iRobot Restored models undergo a cosmetic inspection and 10-point diagnostic assessment, are serviced and thoroughly cleaned, then packaged in a new box with all the essentials, really putting the “new” in “new to you.”

Woot has other Roomba robot vacuums on sale in case you’re looking to snag a step-up model, or if you want to go all-in on a model that wouldn’t usually be in your budget. But hurry! Woot deals only last until inventory is gone, making this deal as elusive as the dust bunnies under your couch: