We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you want to cancel more noise and more cost with your personal audio selection(s), Amazon Prime Day will be music to your ears. Some top-tier active noise-canceling options are on sale and listed below, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds, and Apple AirPods Max. We’ve also collected some amazing budget buys so you can pump up the savings and the jams. But suppose you want the ultimate balance of comfort and clarity. In that case, we recommend going in the opposite direction, finding an already quiet corner, and plugging in the Sennheiser set we’ve spotlighted. Whether you’re an on-the-go gear connoisseur or setting up a luxurious listening station, you’ll find we’re on the same wavelength with our focus on assembling a more affordable audio oasis with gear offered at its lowest price in months.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

Looking for an expansive listen with an expressive midrange? Sennheiser is one of the first names that come to mind when discussing reference-level headphones with low harmonic distortion. Introduced in early 2023, the Sennheiser HD 660S2 is a retooled, bass-reinforced revision in the German audiophile brand’s long-running series of headphones for exploring the silkier parts of the sonic spectrum. The soundstage is wide but precise but now extends into even more dramatic depths—with sub-bass reaching to 70 Hz. While the open-back build means there’s no isolation, it also contributes to a toned sense of imaging, making these excellent headphones both for fans of musicality and musculature—the kind of comfortable, masterful set that is as good with heated gaming as it is hot tracks.

Sennheiser

Sony

Bose

Apple

Audio-Technica

Cambridge Audio

Marshall Headphones

Skullcandy

1MORE

TREBLAB

EarFun

EarFun Air Pro 3 Bluetooth 5.3 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds with aptX, 6 Mics CVC 8.0 ENC $49 (with clickable coupon & code PDAP3PR1, Was $79)

Summit-Fi Bonus Beats

Going to see live music? Check out these deals on earplugs for concerts: