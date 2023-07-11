The best Prime Day headphone deals from Sennheiser, Sony, Bose, Apple & more
From tethered to True Wireless, these headphone and earbud deals sound too good to be true but are very real.
If you want to cancel more noise and more cost with your personal audio selection(s), Amazon Prime Day will be music to your ears. Some top-tier active noise-canceling options are on sale and listed below, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds, and Apple AirPods Max. We’ve also collected some amazing budget buys so you can pump up the savings and the jams. But suppose you want the ultimate balance of comfort and clarity. In that case, we recommend going in the opposite direction, finding an already quiet corner, and plugging in the Sennheiser set we’ve spotlighted. Whether you’re an on-the-go gear connoisseur or setting up a luxurious listening station, you’ll find we’re on the same wavelength with our focus on assembling a more affordable audio oasis with gear offered at its lowest price in months.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
Sennheiser HD 660S2 Wired Open-Back Audiophile Headphones $399.95 (Was $599.95)
Sennheiser
Looking for an expansive listen with an expressive midrange? Sennheiser is one of the first names that come to mind when discussing reference-level headphones with low harmonic distortion. Introduced in early 2023, the Sennheiser HD 660S2 is a retooled, bass-reinforced revision in the German audiophile brand’s long-running series of headphones for exploring the silkier parts of the sonic spectrum. The soundstage is wide but precise but now extends into even more dramatic depths—with sub-bass reaching to 70 Hz. While the open-back build means there’s no isolation, it also contributes to a toned sense of imaging, making these excellent headphones both for fans of musicality and musculature—the kind of comfortable, masterful set that is as good with heated gaming as it is hot tracks.
Sennheiser
- Sennheiser HD 600 Audiophile Hi-Res Open-Back Dynamic Headphones $283 (Was $449.95)
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around-Ear Open-Back Headphones $79 (Was $199)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 ANC IPX4 Earbuds $176 (Was $279)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless ANC IPX4 Earbuds $99 (Was $179.95)
- Sennheiser IE 200 In-Ear Audiophile Headphones with TrueResponse Transducers $99 (Was $149.95)
Sony
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry-Leading Noise-Canceling Headphones (Black) $328 (Was $399)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry-Leading Noise-Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds $198 (Was $278)
- Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds $128 (Was $199)
- Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Open-Ring Earbuds $128 (Was $179.99)
Bose
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones $229 (Was $329)
- Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds II (Triple Black) $249 (Was $299)
- Bose Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700 $299 (Was $379)
Apple
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Spatial Audio $139 (Was $169)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $89 (Was $129)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones w/ ANC and Spatial Audio $449 (Was $549)
Audio-Technica
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Black) $139 (Was $199)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones (Black) $118 (Was $169)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Black) $55 (Was $79)
Cambridge Audio
- Melomania Touch True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earphones $59.99 (Was $99.99)
Marshall Headphones
- Marshall Minor III True Wireless earphones (Black) $89.99 (Was $129.99)
- Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (Black) $119 (Was $149.99)
Skullcandy
- Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $28.99 (Was $69.99)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $24.90 (Was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud $47 (Was $79.99)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones $149 (Was $199)
1MORE
- 1MORE Aero Wireless Earbuds with Spatial Audio, 42dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation $87.99 (with coupon, Was $109.99)
- 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds $87.99 (with coupon, Was $99.99)
- 1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones with LDAC $74 (with coupon, Was $99.99)
TREBLAB
- TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 ANC Workout Headphones with Microphone $69.95 (Was $119.97)
- TREBLAB X3 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 IPX7 Earbuds with Earhooks $59 (Was $99.97)
EarFun
- EarFun Air Pro 3 Bluetooth 5.3 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds with aptX, 6 Mics CVC 8.0 ENC $49 (with clickable coupon & code PDAP3PR1, Was $79)
Summit-Fi Bonus Beats
- Focal Bathys Over-Ear Hi-Fi Bluetooth ANC Headphones $699 (Was $799)
- Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Over-Ear ANC Headphones $329 (Was $399)
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 Wireless ANC Over-Ear Headphones $674 (Was $899)
- Technics EAH-A800-K Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones with Multi-Point Connectivity $235 (Was $347)
- Meze 99 Classics Walnut Gold | Wired Wooden Closed-Back Audiophile Headphones $231 (Was $309)