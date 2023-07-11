We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple doesn’t discount hardware on its own site, but you can score a discount on several models of the Apple Watch on Amazon during Prime Day 2023. These discounts bring the Apple Watch Series SE and Series 8 down to their lowest prices ever for a limited time. Apple makes some of the best smartwatches we’ve tested—remember, they can only be set up and paired with an iPhone—so don’t skip these deals.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the company’s latest-generation smartwatch, and it’s an excellent choice for iPhone owners who want to track their fitness and check notifications without fishing their phone out of their pocket. It can also be used to tell the time, of course. The Series 8’s always-on display allows you to check its screen at a glance without lifting up your wrist, and its battery still lasts all day. The waterproof smartwatch has dedicated fitness modes to accurately track how many calories you’ve burned while exercising, whether you’re running, biking, swimming, doing a HIIT workout, etc. Sensors built into the watch can track your heart rate, sleep, and temperature in the background and alert you if something seems off. We highlighted the smaller-sized 41mm GPS version above, which should fit most wrists comfortably and doesn’t support costly cellular connectivity, but there’s a version to suit everybody and every body.

Other Apple Watch Prime Day deals whose time has come