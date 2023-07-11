We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Planning on getting DIY projects done around the house this summer—or ever? If so, take advantage of a wide range of discounts on Bosch tools. The company has discounted dozens of items, manual and powered, you’ll need to get simple to moderate home repairs done. These tools were designed to last, making them a good choice for first-time purchasers or anyone looking to upgrade from entry-level gear.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

Some of Bosch’s tools are admittedly niche, but this cordless electric drill isn’t one of them—everyone could use this kit in their garage or closet. The multi-piece set comes with five differently shaped drivers, so you can use any type of screw in any situation. The screwdriver’s motor can turn up to 1,750 times per minute, enough force to get a screw through drywall, wood, or metal. Common tasks like hanging a picture frame and moderate ones like wall mounting a TV or building furniture will be easier and possible, respectively.

At 1.2 pounds, this electric drill will be easy to hold for longer periods without fatigue, and its LED light, which illuminates when the drill is in use, will make it easier to work in dark areas. Bosch’s $81 Prime Day discount brings this cordless drill down to its lowest price ever, and it’s a great deal for anyone who wants to tackle more DIY projects this year.

