You don’t need to live in Tornado Alley or spend tons of time off the grid to appreciate a good solar generator. These battery-powered backup devices can come in handy on long trips, during extended power outages, or even just power backyard barbecues. Right now, Bluetti is offering Amazon Prime Day deals early, and that includes the lowest prices we have seen this year on these super-reliable solar generators. They may not seem as exciting as a new TV or some other electronic deal, but you’ll be glad you hopped on this purchase next time the power goes out and you’re still basking in the glow of those devices.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

At just $210 (after a clickable coupon), this 268Wh battery backup is a no-brainer. I have a similar model from another brand that gets way more use than expected. It’s great for charging phones and tablets during a blackout. But, it’s also very useful to bring on a trip. This compact rig offers two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, two standard AC outlets, a 12V marine port, and even a handy built-in light. And you can recharge it from a socket or with optional solar panels. This is an essential emergency kit at a very affordable price.

