Save big on Bluetti power stations for early Prime Day
Bluetti's reliable solar generators are discounted hundreds of dollars during an early Amazon Prime Day sale, live now.
You don’t need to live in Tornado Alley or spend tons of time off the grid to appreciate a good solar generator. These battery-powered backup devices can come in handy on long trips, during extended power outages, or even just power backyard barbecues. Right now, Bluetti is offering Amazon Prime Day deals early, and that includes the lowest prices we have seen this year on these super-reliable solar generators. They may not seem as exciting as a new TV or some other electronic deal, but you’ll be glad you hopped on this purchase next time the power goes out and you’re still basking in the glow of those devices.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A, 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $210 (Was $299)
Bluetti
At just $210 (after a clickable coupon), this 268Wh battery backup is a no-brainer. I have a similar model from another brand that gets way more use than expected. It’s great for charging phones and tablets during a blackout. But, it’s also very useful to bring on a trip. This compact rig offers two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, two standard AC outlets, a 12V marine port, and even a handy built-in light. And you can recharge it from a socket or with optional solar panels. This is an essential emergency kit at a very affordable price.
Here are more energizing portable power station deals
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180, 1152Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $800 (was $1,149)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200P, 2000Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $1,119 (was $1,299)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB70S, 716Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $499 (was $599)
- BLUETTI Solar Power Station AC300 & B300 Expansion Battery, 3072Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $2,999 (was $3,898)
- BLUETTI Expansion Battery B300, 3072Wh LiFePO4 Battery Pack for Power Station $1,899 (was $2,299)
- BLUETTI Solar Panel PV200, 200 Watt for Portable Power Station $399 (with coupon, was $499)
- BLUETTI SP200 200w Solar Panel $399 (was $599)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200MAX and 2 B230 External Battery Modules $3,897 (was $4,497)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC200MAX with 350W Solar Panel Included, 2048Wh Portable Power Station $2,398 (was $2,808)