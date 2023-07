We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re looking to corral the sports equipment in the garage, send your kid off to college, or bring some cool beverages to the beach, storage containers are essential. CleverMade makes a wide range of durable containers, from heavy-duty bins to laundry baskets and coolers. Take care of all your storage needs during Prime Day, when these containers are up to 33% off.

Some storage bins serve their stationary purpose and not much else. That’s not the case with CleverMade’s versatile collapsible storage bins. These durable crates are lightweight at 4.05 pounds but can hold up to 100 pounds each, which makes them perfect for the garage, pantry, or dorm room. These bins also collapse, so you can take them shopping at a warehouse store or use them when moving. Available in 32-, 46-, and 62-liter sizes, they come in a stackable set of three and are available in five colors (black, charcoal, royal blue, tan, stone). Take advantage of Prime Day to solve your storage headaches and save $20.

