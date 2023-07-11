We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
LEGOs are awesome, but they aren’t cheap, especially when they have high-end franchises like Star Wars and Marvel attached to them. For Prime Day, however, Amazon has dropped the prices on some popular sets to match, or sometimes even beat, their lowest prices of the year. Could you get them cheaper by stalking the clearance section at Target or hoping to catch a deal? Maybe. But, you could also take advantage of these deals and get most of your kid- and nerd-oriented holiday shopping done right now while saving some cash.
LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75292 Mandalorian Starship $97 (Was $139)
If you want that Baby Yoda minifig from the main image, this is how you get it. This 1,023-piece set forms a ship from the hit Disney+ Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian. Once assembled, it offers two spring-loaded blasters and a detachable escape pod in which your little LEGO peeps can fly around the pretend universe.
More Prime Day LEGO deals
Note: These LEGO deals sell out quickly, so expect this list to change throughout the day, and don’t be too heartbroken if you click a link to find that it’s already out of stock.
- LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster 76210 Building Set $311 (was $424)
- LEGO Friends Horse Show Trailer $69 (was $99)
- LEGO Icons Pickup Truck 10290 Building Set for Adults $90.99 (was $129)
- LEGO Creator 3in1 Viking Ship and The Midgard Serpent $83.99 (was $99)
- LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit $42 (was $59)
- LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room $69 (was $99)
- LEGO Harry Potter The Ministry of Magic $66 (was $99)
- LEGO Avatar: The Way of Water Metkayina Reef Home $56 (was $80)
- LEGO Disney Princess Ariel’s Underwater Palace $69 (was $99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch House Farm Set $23 (was $35)
- LEGO Art Floral Art 31207, 3in1 Flower Pictures, Wall Art Decoration Building Set $56 (was $79)
- LEGO Friends Emma’s Art School House Set $49 (was $67.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Classic Creative Building Time 10978 Bricks Box $31.50 (was $45)
- LEGO Architecture London Skyline 21034 Collectible Model Building Kit $27 (was $40)
- MAGNA-TILES Classic 100-Piece Magnetic Construction Set $83 (was $120)
- MAGNA-TILES Classic 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set $35 (was $49)
- MAGNA-TILES Cars – Green & Yellow 2-Piece Magnetic Construction Set $10 (was $15)