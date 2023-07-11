We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

LEGOs are awesome, but they aren’t cheap, especially when they have high-end franchises like Star Wars and Marvel attached to them. For Prime Day, however, Amazon has dropped the prices on some popular sets to match, or sometimes even beat, their lowest prices of the year. Could you get them cheaper by stalking the clearance section at Target or hoping to catch a deal? Maybe. But, you could also take advantage of these deals and get most of your kid- and nerd-oriented holiday shopping done right now while saving some cash.

If you want that Baby Yoda minifig from the main image, this is how you get it. This 1,023-piece set forms a ship from the hit Disney+ Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian. Once assembled, it offers two spring-loaded blasters and a detachable escape pod in which your little LEGO peeps can fly around the pretend universe.

More Prime Day LEGO deals

Note: These LEGO deals sell out quickly, so expect this list to change throughout the day, and don’t be too heartbroken if you click a link to find that it’s already out of stock.