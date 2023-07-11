We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Skip the gas and consider some electric tools. Greenworks has lawnmowers, leaf blowers, power tools, vacuums, hedge trimmers, and more at up to 25% off this Prime Day.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

What if your lawn mower was easy to start, didn’t require any messy gas or oil, and essentially took care of the job on its own? When fully charged, this self-propelled lawn mower runs up to 45 minutes on the included 5.0Ah battery. The mower features a quiet yet efficient motor, can be adjusted into seven positions, and comes with a rear bag and the ability to mulch. And you can save 25% off this mower on Prime Day.

Prime Day deals on Greenworks leaf blowers

More Prime Day deals