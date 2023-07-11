Amazon Prime Day deals from Greenworks: Save up to 25% on electric yard tools this Prime Day
Get steep discounts on these energy-efficient tools for your home during Amazon's Prime Day.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Skip the gas and consider some electric tools. Greenworks has lawnmowers, leaf blowers, power tools, vacuums, hedge trimmers, and more at up to 25% off this Prime Day.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
Greenworks 40V 21″ Self-Propelled Lawn Mower $383.99 (Was $479.99)
Greenworks
What if your lawn mower was easy to start, didn’t require any messy gas or oil, and essentially took care of the job on its own? When fully charged, this self-propelled lawn mower runs up to 45 minutes on the included 5.0Ah battery. The mower features a quiet yet efficient motor, can be adjusted into seven positions, and comes with a rear bag and the ability to mulch. And you can save 25% off this mower on Prime Day.
Prime Day deals on Greenworks lawn mowers and yard tools
- Greenworks 40V 17″ Mower $209.99 (Was $332.97)
- Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Polesaw $224.99 (Was $299.87)
- Greenworks 10-Inch 40V Cordless Cultivator $239.20 (Was $299)
- Greenworks Hedge Trimmer Attachment $178.56 (Was $229.99)
- Greenworks Hedge Trimmer $103.20 (Was $129)
Prime Day deals on Greenworks power tools
- Greenworks 40V (2-In-1) Dethatcher / Scarifier, Tool Only $172.49 (Was $229.99)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ TruBrushless™ Cordless Chainsaw $203.37 (Was $254.21)
- GreenWorks 40V 3-Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- Greenworks 40V 12″ Cordless Compact Chainsaw $95.99 (Was $119.99)
- Greenworks WL40B00 Powertools Power Tools $63.99 (Was $79.99)
- Greenworks Cordless Power Inverter $38.20 (Was $49.99)
- Greenworks 40V 12″ Cordless Compact Chainsaw $95.99 ($119.99)
Prime Day deals on Greenworks leaf blowers
- Greenworks Leaf Blowers $159.77 (Was $179.99)
- Greenworks Brushless Leaf Blower $123.59 (Was $199)