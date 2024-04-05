We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Lots of companies will give you something free with a purchase, but it’s not often you get a full-on 65-inch 4K TV as a little treat. That’s the deal right now, however, if you pre-order one of Samsung’s new 2024 TV offerings. Pre-order any of the new 2024 Samsung TVs (which we recently got to preview) from 43 inches all the way up to 98 inches and you’ll get a 65-inch UHD Samsung TV for free. This isn’t limited to super-expensive models, either. The 55-inch QN85D is just $1,399 and qualifies for the deal.

The free TV in question is a 65-inch Crystal UHD TV that retails for just under $500. While this line doesn’t have any of the fancy Quantum Dot tech that Samsung uses in its higher-end models, it does offer full 4K resolution, the Tizen OS for full smart TV functionality, and oh yeah, it’s free.

If you want the cheapest way into the free TV deal, then this is it. You get a 43-inch version of Samsung’s Frame TV, which displays high-res works of art when you’re not streaming content. You can switch out the physical frame around the TV to match your room’s design. Plus, it has one of the most impressive anti-glare coatings we’ve ever seen.

If you don’t want a Frame TV and you’d rather get something with a bigger focus on image quality, then this is your option. It employs Samsung’s high-end Neo QLED backlight tech, which improves both contrast and brightness compared to normal LED-lit displays or even QLED models. It’s a great-looking TV overall and worthy of the main spot in an entertainment system.

If you want to go with something high-end, I can recommend the new S95D OLED. It’s brighter than many past OLEDs thanks to Samsung’s backlight tech. Plus, it employs that ridiculously effective anti-glare coating, which helps your content shine through, even when there’s lots of ambient light in the room. It’s a fantastic-looking display and one of the best TVs we’ve seen this year.